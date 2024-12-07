Scholarships Empower Future Business Leaders

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC)’s MBA programme, the Gough Family Foundation MBA Leaders Scholarship provides three annual scholarships to exceptional emerging leaders and is in its fourth year. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers them an invaluable chance to be mentored by top New Zealand leaders, grow their knowledge in leadership theory and practice through Outward Bound, complete a business master’s degree and join a cohort of other Gough scholars and mentors.

This year’s recipients are Summerset General Manager of Acquisitions and Development, Oliver Boyd; Harrison Grierson Principal Resource Management Planner Mary McConnell; and Bradley Ward, an Associate Urban Designer at Isthmus. All three are committed to making a difference in their communities and unlocking their full potential.

The mentors of this year’s recipients are Chair of Meridian Energy and Summerset Group Holdings Mark Verbiest; UC alumni, professional director, and independent organisational strategy and education consultant Gillian Simpson; and esteemed landscape architect Don Miskell ONZM, the man behind Christchurch’s post-earthquake, city blueprint.

Ben Gough, a leading businessman and founder of the Gough Family Foundation, is very excited to see another three talented young Kiwis join the programme and commit to learning and developing themselves. “These young leaders possess a combination of knowledge, humility, and a connection with their community, which are all essential components for thriving as leaders, locally or internationally,” Ben said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The programme supports recipients to transform their visionary ideas into reality, focusing on projects that uplift individuals, businesses, and communities across Waitaha Canterbury and Aotearoa New Zealand. Through leadership development the scholarship has been developed to accelerate both personal and professional growth, empowering scholars to create lasting, positive change. Ben is a strong advocate for experiential learning, particularly in leadership development. As a result, Outward Bound have a close and enduring relationship with the Gough Family Foundation and will provide a tailored executive leadership course for the scholars and mentors at Anakiwa, in the Marlborough Sounds.

Scholarship recipients pursue a globally recognised MBA at triple crown accredited Te Kura Umanga | UC Business School, which recently became the first institution in Australasia to successfully complete the Business School Impact System assessment process.

The Gough Family Foundation MBA Leaders Scholars for 2024 are:

Oliver Boyd

Oliver is the General Manager of Acquisitions and Development NZ at Summerset, a top 20 company on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. In his career so far, he has been instrumental in creating over 10,000 retirement and aged care units, focusing on fostering vibrant, supportive communities for residents. Since joining Summerset in 2017, he has led substantial growth and positioned the organisation for further expansion over the next seven years.

Oliver says learning directly from seasoned leaders and a diverse cohort will equip him with practical tools and new perspectives to lead effectively. “I hope to improve as a leader and join a community of like-minded professionals dedicated to meaningful impact,” he says.

Oliver will be mentored by Mark Verbiest.

Mary McConnell

As Principal Resource Management Planner at Harrison Grierson, Mary has managed key projects under the Covid-19 Fast Track Recovery Act. Her passion for building and leading teams to deliver environmentally and community-benefiting outcomes is shaped by years of experience in resource management.

Mary looks forward to the chance to enhance her leadership skills through mentorship. “I’m excited to work with an experienced leader and participate in Outward Bound, which I hope will deepen my personal and professional growth,” she says.

Mary's mentor is Gillian Simpson.

Bradley Ward

As an Associate Urban Designer at Isthmus, Brad is dedicated to collaborating with communities to achieve positive social, wellbeing, and health outcomes. His work focuses on suburban regeneration in high-deprivation areas, emphasising sustainability and community-centred design. Brad has contributed to notable projects in stream restoration, land development, and the delivery of essential community assets.

He values the diversity of perspectives he encounters and sees each challenge as an opportunity for growth. “What excites me most is the journey of growth and forming meaningful connections,” he says, highlighting the impact of collaborative, community-driven design.

Don Miskell will mentor Brad.

© Scoop Media

