The BUSY School Announces New Campus In Auckland

5 December 2024

The BUSY School, part of not-for-profit organisation The BUSY Group, is excited to announce the approval of a charter school in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, set to open in early February 2025.

The new campus will provide young people with an alternative to traditional schooling, re-engaging students who have struggled in mainstream settings. By offering individualised attention, a supportive environment and real pathways to employment or further study, the campus aims to help students build skills that lead to meaningful careers.

Managing Director of The BUSY Group, Paul Miles, said the new campus will offer students more than just education—it will provide the tools and confidence they need to take control of their futures. "Our schools are for students who’ve disengaged or are at risk of disengaging from mainstream education," Mr Miles said. "We support them with small classes, education aligned to the New Zealand curriculum and access to work experience and vocational training. This combination helps students gain the skills they need to be educated, empowered and employed."

Bodie Green, General Manager of Education Futures at The BUSY Group, highlighted the importance of working with iwi, employers and community organisations to meet the needs of students in the region.

“Too many young people feel left behind by traditional schooling. They may face challenges such as financial hardship, difficult home lives or mental health issues. These barriers don’t mean they’ve stopped wanting to learn—they just need the right environment,” Mr Green said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our Auckland campus will focus on students in Years 11-13, offering NCEA Levels 1, 2 and 3. We also offer practical support, including uniforms, laptops, meals and transport assistance if needed. Located on Karangahape Road, the campus is easily accessible for families and students.”

In Australia, The BUSY School’s campuses have already delivered strong results, with graduates achieving comparable academic outcomes to public schools and excelling in apprenticeships and traineeships.

“We’ve seen how impactful this approach can be,” said Mr Miles. “When young people overcome the challenges of disengagement from education, the ripple effects are life-changing. It's not just about completing school— we provide a supportive environment, practical skills and real-world opportunities to help students succeed”.

© Scoop Media

