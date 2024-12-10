New Christchurch Charter School Announces Principal

Christchurch North College has appointed a principal.

Christchurch Education Trust is pleased to announce outgoing Chisnallwood Intermediate Principal (2016-2024), Justin Fields will head the new charter school when it opens in early 2025.

With a career spanning nearly two decades in leadership roles, Justin brings a wealth of experience, a passion for pastoral care, and a proven ability to re-engage students with learning. Notably, he served as Deputy Principal – Pastoral Care at Catholic Cathedral College from 2006 to 2016.

Mr Fields says he is thrilled to be appointed to this role and is looking forward to working with students, families, and the community to create a school that will reconnect students to learning.

“This is an incredible opportunity to establish an environment where every student can reach their potential and feel supported every step of the way,” he says.

Justin Fields adds that education is not “one size fits all”, and this has been highlighted following the Covid pandemic and a number of other challenges young people and their families continue to face.

“Christchurch North College offers a strong focus on pastoral care, innovative teaching methods, and personalised learning pathways, and I am looking forward to seeing this reignite a love for learning and empower students to achieve their potential,” he says.

Robert Gilbert is the Convenor of the Christchurch Education Trust*,a collective of local principals driving the establishment of the college. He says they are looking forward to working alongside Mr Fields.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“As well as his outstanding work at Chisnallwood Intermediate and Cathedral College over the last two decades, he holds a Master in Education (MEd), and contributes his expertise to the Schools International Education Business Association (SIEBA) and the Okains Bay Museum boards. His dedication to pastoral care, a proven track record of leadership and ability to connect with a wide range of stakeholders, make him the right person to lead this new initiative in education.”

Christchurch North College is tailored initially for students in Years 7 to 10 who have struggled in conventional learning environments. Taking enrolments now and scheduled to welcome its first students in February 2025, the College will operate from the site of a former English language school on Sheffield Crescent.

Note:

*Trustees: Convenor - Robert Gilbert, Principal, Papanui High School / Sharon Keen, Principal, Casebrook Intermediate / Eddie Norgate, Principal, Cobham Intermediate / Sally-Ann Goodman, Deputy Principal, Burnside High School.

© Scoop Media

