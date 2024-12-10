Valuing Education Workers Is Key To Reducing Industrial Action, Says Union

If teaching was a profession as valued by decision-makers as it should be there would be no need for industrial action, says the country’s largest education union NZEI Te Riu Roa. The union made the statement following the introduction of a Government bill last night to allow for pay deductions in response to partial strikes.

Ripeka Lessels, the incoming Te Manukura | President of NZEI Te Riu Roa and a tumuaki based in Kawerau, says behind every decision to take industrial action is a government who doesn’t value the workforce enough.

“It's a pity Governments haven't valued teaching enough to make decent pay offers and that it takes educators having to take industrial action to really shift conditions in which tamariki learn.”

“The current coalition Government is already showing it is not prepared to invest in educators. Instead, it is offering them this erosion of their rights at work and zero percent pay rises to teacher aides, which is a shame as tamariki will suffer.”

Ms Lessels says the bill is designed to curb the ability of workers to collectively organise and advocate for themselves and tamariki, and acts as punishment for workers who are exercising their right to take industrial action.

