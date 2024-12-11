University Of Waikato Improves Sustainability Ranking, Remains Among The World’s Best

The University of Waikato is one of the world's top performers in the newly released 2025 QS Sustainability Rankings, a recognition of its efforts to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues.

Waikato's ranking of 112= out of 1,744 participating institutions sees it move into New Zealand's top four. Its score is 85.4 out of 100, an improvement on last year's 81.9.

The rankings highlight which universities are leading the way in social, economic, and environmental sustainability, drawing on the framework provided by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says he is pleased to celebrate the University’s latest ranking and its interconnected work to build inclusive and equitable communities, and a thriving and healthy environment.

“Our ranking is an affirmation that our work is creating a real impact,” he says.

QS bases its ranking on performance in three areas: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance. The rankings placed the University of Waikato 44th equal globally for Environmental Impact and, within this category, 14th globally and 1st in Oceania for Environmental Sustainability. This marker assesses an institution’s operations and the impact its alumni make in environmental sustainability in the private and commercial sector.

“As a university we have a strong focus on environmental issues and are progressing specialist climate change research supported by significant government investment,” Professor Quigley says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We know that solutions are not found in isolation. We are proud to have strategic partnerships with universities overseas, and of our researchers’ multidisciplinary collaborations with academic and industry partners both on our shores and internationally.”

Dr Joe Ulatowski, Assistant Vice-Chancellor Sustainability says the University has made great strides towards a more sustainable future.

“All members of the University community, including its alumni, play an integral part in reaching aspirational sustainability goals, and our efforts have been reflected in these latest rankings,” he says.

The University has also recently become a signatory of the Climate Action Network for International Educators (CANIE) Accord, which represents the international education sector’s commitment to align with global agreements. This will see the University exchange knowledge and resources with other signatories to strengthen the sector’s transition to more climate-conscious operations.

The University is currently ranked 235th in the world in the 2024 QS World University Ranking and 1st in New Zealand for research (measured by citations per faculty member). It is also ranked within the top 200 institutions in the world in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking.

© Scoop Media

