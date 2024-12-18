Sector Responds To Regulatory Review Of Early Childhood Education (ECE)

The ECE Sector Partnership, making up two-thirds of the sector, is pleased that the review conducted by the Ministry of Regulation has taken onboard the 2,285 submissions and created a coherent set of findings and 15 key recommendations.

“The Ministry for Regulation have listened to the whole sector and engaged professionally,” said Kelly Seaburg, Director of Advocates for Early Learning Excellence. “As a sector, we have been calling on the government to put children first and create a set of regulations that support the education and protection of our children while also supporting the ongoing viability of ECE service provision.”

“The Ministry have delivered a balanced set of 15 key recommendations that have the potential to create an improved regulatory framework that can achieve its core functions, something the current regulations do not achieve as evidenced by the many submissions. For once the sector feels like we are working with the various ministries to create meaningful change, rather than having continuous change that have had unintended consequences foisted upon hard-working ECE teachers,” says Mrs Seaburg.

The review’s recommendations respond to The Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector groups call for clearer regulations and improved transparency – including the use of public funding, data and evidence, and strong and more mature working relationships with regulators that can ensure regulations directly relate to quality outcomes for tamariki.

“As always, the devil is in the detail, says Kathy Wolfe, CE of Te Rito Maioha. “While we are pleased that the review’s recommendations note the need for greater flexibility to provide more choice and information for parents so they can make informed decisions that are best for their tamariki. The challenge now is to ensure how these recommendations land and that they protect the quality of early childhood education.”

“We need to support the teaching profession and ensure the attraction and retention of qualified teachers by having an effective teacher workforce strategy, including conditions such as pay parity to address current challenges,” says Mrs Wolfe.

The next phase will see the 15 recommendations developed into a report that Minister Seymour will take to cabinet in 2025.

“By working together, we are now hopeful such a report can focus on removing the unnecessary burden of poor regulation while not reducing the quality education that Aotearoa New Zealand is known for,” says Cathy Wilson, CE, Montessori Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This means providers can focus on what matters most – teaching and supporting New Zealand’s children to grow and thrive early and be successful in school, by removing unnecessary administrative burdens that are not linked to quality or safety. In turn, parents will have an even greater level of confidence in the system and what it is delivering for their whānau,” says Mrs Wilson.

Note:

The ECE Sector Partnership includes Barnardos, Central Kids, Te Rito Maioha, Montessori Aotearoa New Zealand, New Zealand Kindergartens, Early Learning Advocates for Excellence and HomeBase Aotearoa.

