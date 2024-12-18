Qualified Teachers Essential To Quality ECE, Say Kaiako

NZEI Te Riu Roa, the union for early childhood education (ECE) and kindergarten teachers, says recommendations from the Regulatory Review of the ECE sector present troubling outcomes designed to devalue the work of teachers and undermine quality and equity for our youngest tamariki, moving further towards the corporatisation of children’s education.

The report, released on Wednesday, recommends what it calls "greater flexibility in workforce qualifications" to support access to and quality of ECE, however teachers say this doesn't address the true causes of the shortage of teachers and will place the quality of education children receive at risk.

Incoming NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive representative Megan White says: "Early childhood education is a public good. It happens at the most important time in children’s lives and has the biggest positive impact on their futures. The research is clear that the reverse is also true: low-quality early childhood education affects their whole life trajectory, including their future educational achievement.

"It's very concerning to see key determinants of high-quality learning and safety of children in ECE, such as the requirement for teachers' qualifications – and, in effect, registration – on the chopping block."

Megan says moves away from requiring qualified teachers in centres and kindergartens undermines years of progress in the sector, lowering the value and importance placed on the critical first 1000 days of children's lives.

“You don’t deal with a teacher crisis caused by poor working conditions and pay by removing the requirement for qualified teachers – all that does is seriously downgrade quality learning outcomes for children."

It also potentially sets up a two-tier system for ECE, rather than aspiring to high-quality education for all tamariki regardless of where they live or the type of centre they attend, she says.

Current NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive representative, Virginia Oakly says the intentions behind the recommendation and likely outcomes mean business will be able to make more profit from taxpayer funding – with less requirements placed upon them to achieve high-quality ECE by hiring qualified teachers.

“At the end of the day, a report which sees children lose is symptomatic of the approach of this Government, that consistently puts the needs of corporations and businesses ahead of children and communities.

"Qualified teachers, manageable workloads, decent pay, and quality teacher-to-child ratios are what we know create the conditions for tamariki to thrive and that is what our kaiako need to give children the best education they can."

