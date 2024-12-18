Parents Alarmed By Optional Standards Proposal For Early Childhood Services

Parents across the motu are deeply concerned about the proposal to make fundamental requirements for early childhood services optional.

The ECE Parents Council spokesperson, Michelle De Bono said that standards are not just checkboxes; they are the backbone of quality care and education and making them optional would jeopardise children’s well-being and development.

“At a time when families would like to see minimum regulations strengthened to ensure greater fee transparency and consistent quality particularly across for-profit centres, these changes would grant increased freedoms that could jeopardise the care and education our children receive.

“If these basic standards become optional, how can parents be sure their child is receiving the care and attention they need?

“The thought of leaving your child at an ECE service that may not prioritise positive interactions, quality learning opportunities, or even basic communication with parents is heartbreaking. Whānau will feel like they are being forced to choose between their jobs and their child’s well-being!” said Mrs De Bono.

Here’s why these regulatory requirements matter.

Relationships and Learning at Risk

Engaging, Positive Interactions (C3)

Children thrive when they feel safe, valued, and connected. The current mandate requiring educators to engage in meaningful, positive interactions ensures that children form trusting relationships, which are vital for learning and emotional well-being. Making this optional risks reducing care to basic supervision rather than nurturing relationships.

Understanding Development (C4)

Educators are currently required to demonstrate an understanding of child development and learning theories. This expertise helps tailor education to each child’s unique needs. If this standard becomes optional, there is a risk that quality education will be undermined in favour of cost-cutting practices.

Inclusive and Child-Centred Practices (C7)

Every child deserves to be seen, valued, and treated as capable learners. The requirement to respect children’s preferences and involve them in decisions about their learning fosters confidence and curiosity. Without this, children may be denied opportunities to grow as independent, creative thinkers.

Quality Learning Environments Under Threat

Language-Rich Environments (C8)

Language development is a cornerstone of a child’s success. The current mandate ensures children are immersed in environments that nurture communication and literacy. Weakening this standard could leave children—particularly those from linguistically diverse or underserved families—at a disadvantage during critical developmental years.

Indoor and Outdoor Learning Opportunities (C9)

Children’s learning flourishes when they have access to diverse experiences—playing outside, working in groups, and exploring hands-on activities. Making this optional risks limiting those opportunities, reducing learning to a rigid, uninspired environment.

Parents’ Roles Undermined

Respecting Parents’ Aspirations (C11)

The current requirement ensures early childhood educators acknowledge and respect whānau aspirations for their children. This partnership is critical to aligning home values with centre practices. If this standard becomes optional, families may lose their voice in shaping their children’s care and education.

Communication and Involvement (C12, GMA4)

Parents are currently offered regular opportunities to communicate with educators and contribute to decisions about their child’s learning and centre operations. These practices build trust, transparency, and accountability. Removing this mandate risks alienating families and weakening the sense of partnership that children thrive on.

A Plea for Action

Parents expected strengthened regulations to ensure consistency, improve quality, and accountability, particularly in services where making a financial profit can sometimes take priority over children’s needs. See our ECE Parents’ Council submission at https://www.myece.org.nz/parents-regulation-review/

Instead, these proposed changes weaken vital safeguards that protect our tamariki and support whānau to actively participate in their education. These standards are not “optional extras”; they are fundamental to creating safe, enriching, and inclusive environments for all tamariki.

We urge decision-makers to reconsider their focus on making improvements to support service providers to operate more services and reduce their costs and instead consider children and families.

Please consult with us, the parents and whānau of young children before acting on recommendations from the Ministry for Regulation report.

The future of Aotearoa’s children depends on it.

