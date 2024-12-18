Barnardos Aotearoa Welcomes Regulatory Review Of Early Childhood Education (ECE)

Barnardos Aotearoa is pleased to have been heard, alongside other ECE sector leaders and the thousands of submissions, by the Ministry of Regulation who conducted a review of ECE earlier this year.

The Ministry has made 15 key recommendations in response to a range of regulatory burdens identified in the review from across the ECE sector, including system settings, leadership, regulatory tools and practices.

“It’s encouraging to see the review completed and the findings shared in such a short time. This gives us hope that tamariki are being put first, and that they will be able to access a greater quality of early care and education in Aotearoa,” says Heather Taylor, Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Operating Officer.

“The review’s recommendations respond to our call alongside other sector leaders for clearer regulations, improved transparency – including about the use of public funding - strong working relationships with regulators, and ensuring that the necessary regulations directly relate to quality outcomes for tamariki.”

“We look forward to understanding the details behind the implementation of these recommendations,working in partnership with all levels of Government to progress these into meaningful action to it and how it will make a tangible difference to long standing community providers like Barnardos Aotearoa, as well as for tamariki and their whānau.”

As a not-for-profit provider of early learning for over 55 years, Barnardos creates barrier-free access to quality early learning and brighter futures for tamariki. We have been advocating to Government with other sector partners to prioritise tamariki, and ensure regulations supports both the education and the protection of tamariki, while also ensuring the ongoing viability of ECE service provision.

“This is about investing in tamariki, and therefore the future our Aotearoa. We know the first 2,000 days of as child’s life is crucial in their brain development and life trajectory.

“As a trusted provider of Home Based services since 1978, we are also pleased to see recommendation to develop a strategic plan for home-based services, including provisions for rural areas and whānau with diverse needs.”

“We hope this recommendation will support Barnardos to continue providing an alternative option to whānau who prefer a small, personal home environment for their tamariki.”

Barnardos Aotearoa looks forward to progressing discussions with Government about the ECE funding model, which also requires urgent change in order to ensure quality and the sustainability of all early learning.

