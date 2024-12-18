Historic Appointment For Māori Education - Te Wānanga o Raukawa Appoints Professor Meihana Durie As Tumuaki

Te Wānanga o Raukawa is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Meihana Durie as its new Tumuaki (Chief Executive), effective from February 2025. Te Mana Whakahaere Board, led by Chair Te Amokapua Robin Hapi CNZM, is confident that Meihana’s leadership and vision will continue to build on the institution’s strong foundation and commitment to Māori education.

A distinguished graduate and former staff member of Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Meihana has been deeply involved in the institution’s growth since 2000. He has held key roles such as Pūkenga Reo, Pūkenga Matua, and Kaihautū, and was instrumental in the establishment of Ngā Purapura in 2012. Meihana’s contributions to the development of innovative academic programmes, including Poutuarongo Kawa Oranga and Poupou Pakari Tinana, have had a lasting impact on Māori education at Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Meihana brings with him a wealth of academic and leadership experience. He holds a Masters in Te Reo Māori from Te Wānanga o Raukawa, a Doctor of Philosophy (Arts), and a Bachelor of Education, from Massey University. He has served as Deputy Vice Chancellor Māori at Massey University, where he led Māori student success, research and teaching initiatives and ushered in Massey University’s Te Tiriti-led era, also strengthening the university’s Mana Whenua Iwi relationships with Ngāti Whātua, Rangitāne and Te Ātiawa. His previous roles include Head of School Te Pūtahi a Toi, Health Research Council of New Zealand Postdoctoral Fellow and Sir Peter Snell Doctoral Scholar in Public Health and Exercise Science.

He was appointed in 2023 as one of four Pou Tikanga for the Waitangi Tribunal Constitutional Inquiry and has assisted his iwi of Ngāti Kauwhata with the “Te Pene Raupatu” submission as part of the wider Porirua ki Manawatū District Inquiry.

Since 2016 he has been Chair of Manukura, a Tahuriwakanui-led High Performance Secondary School and has maintained close involvement with the Mana Tamariki Kōhanga Reo and Kura Kaupapa for over 20 years.

Meihana has led a number of responses to political issues affecting his iwi of Ngāti Kauwhata and Rangitāne and was a panelist at the Hui aa Motu hosted by the Kīngitanga at Tūrangawaewae Marae earlier this year. He is also a commentator on issues affecting Māori more broadly.

Te Amokapua Robin Hapi CNZM expressed his confidence in Meihana’s appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Meihana as Tumuaki. His deep-rooted connection to Te Wānanga o Raukawa, along with his visionary leadership, makes him the ideal person to lead the institution into its next phase of growth.”

As Tumuaki, Meihana is committed to continuing Te Wānanga o Raukawa’s kaupapa Māori approach and enhancing its impact on Māori communities. Under his leadership, Te Wānanga o Raukawa will continue to foster the academic success and cultural integrity of Māori students while strengthening its connections to Iwi, hapū, and whānau across Aotearoa.

