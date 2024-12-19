Seven Students Have Been Awarded Owens Scholarships For 2024

The highly competitive Boy & Joy Owens Scholarships have been awarded for 2024 to seven college and high school students across the Western Bay of Plenty. These awards provide a $5,000 payment per annum for three years to the outstanding students selected. On December 12th, these remarkable young people were honoured at a celebration hosted by the Acorn Foundation at The Kollective, with an especially meaningful guest in attendance -- Olympic rower and Tauranga City Mayor Mahe Drysdale, grandson of the scholarship's founders.

Mahe shared his grandparents' belief that a good education is important. However, whilst academic ability is important, Bob and Joy Owens were particularly interested in applicants who desire to contribute to society and make the world a better place. He mentioned that the Owens Scholarship panelists who assist the Acorn Foundation to select the winners each year look for an "X-factor" in each applicant they interview. Mahe wished the scholarship recipients well and hopes to see them become future leaders.

These award winners have shown a significant commitment to their schools and the community, with strong ideas about their future goals. The following individuals have been awarded the 2024 Bob & Joy Owens Scholarship:

Aquinas College: Adele Arrowsmith, Bachelor of Psychology majoring in mental health principles and applications and psychological science at Victoria University of Wellington

Bethlehem College: Greta Nemedi, Bachelor of Science specialising in Biomedical Science at the University of Auckland

Mt. Maunganui College: Luca Ririnui, Bachelor of Science specialising in Biomedical Science at the University of Auckland

Otumoetai College: Sophie Hock, Bachelor of Laws at the University of Waikato Tauranga Boys' College: Aryan AryaI, Medicine at the University of Auckland Tauranga Girls' College: Erina Islam, Biomedical Science

Te Puke High School: Zach Wylie, Bachelor of Science majoring in Astronomy at the University of Canterbury

The entire Acorn team congratulates these fantastic students and wishes them every success as they prepare for university.

About Acorn Foundation:

The Acorn Foundation, the Western Bay of Plenty's local community foundation, enables generous people to make a bigger impact in their communities, by investing donated funds and distributing the returns to causes that matter - forever.

Since 2003, the Acorn Foundation has distributed over $20M over the Western Bay of Plenty community and beyond, supporting more than 300 local charities and award programmes.

In 2024, the Acorn Foundation gave over $3.2M to 272 local and national charitable organisations, scholarships, and award winners. Scholarships and awards surpassed $740,000 in total, including the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, given annually at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

