NZ’s Te Pā O Rākaihautū Wins 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In Global High Schools – East Asia & The Pacific Category

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 January 2025: Te Pā o Rākaihautū, a school in New Zealand that teaches through Te Reo Māori (the Māori language), has been named the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools – East Asia & the Pacific category. The school was recognised for its groundbreaking Puku Māra project, which uses indigenous biocultural technology to address global challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, and land degradation.

The Puku Māra project, inspired by the sustainable practices of Māori ancestors, integrates traditional knowledge and modern solutions to restore ecosystems and strengthen communities. The project will benefit over 100,000 people, including Te Pā’s 280 students, their families, and wider community networks, by promoting food sovereignty, carbon sequestration, land restoration, waste reduction, and cultural empowerment.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the school’s initiative:

“Te Pā o Rākaihautū’s project exemplifies how indigenous wisdom can lead the way in tackling modern challenges. By combining traditional practices with innovative approaches, the school has created a blueprint for sustainability that not only preserves the environment but also strengthens cultural identity and community resilience.”

Terina Ranginui Tahau, Principal of Te Pā o Rākaihautū, shared her pride: “We want to grow the next generation of explorers, leaders, gardeners and navigators - culturally grounded, connected, smart, taiao literate, pā kids - Tū ki te ao, tau ana! Mō Tātou, Mā Tātou, E Ai Ki a Tātou – For Us, By Us, Our Way. Guiding our Puku Māra project is tika (correct and appropriate), pono (true and genuine) and aroha (love). Giving back to our taiao is the right thing to do. It is honest work and true to our Māori values. Love is the heart of everything – without it this project would not be possible.”

Drawing on their ancestors’ profound understanding of the environment, Te Pā’s students and community demonstrate the transformative potential of indigenous knowledge in addressing critical issues such as food insecurity, climate change, and biodiversity loss. Their project embodies the school’s philosophy of holistic learning, cultural connection, and environmental stewardship.

The US $150,000 award will enable Te Pā o Rākaihautū to expand the Puku Māra project, consolidating current efforts and extending to new areas such as Te Waipapa on Banks’ Peninsula. The initiative will also establish long-term platforms for knowledge-sharing, including eco-networks and partnerships, empowering the next generation to lead sustainability efforts grounded in indigenous practices.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 407 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 56 high schools under its Global High Schools category from regions such as The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, these projects have impacted over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organizations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet’s most pressing needs.

Through its 117 winners over 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted more than 400 million lives globally, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and chart a sustainable future for all.

