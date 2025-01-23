Cultivating Agricultural Talent - Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme Underway

On International Day of Education (Friday 24 January 2025), Pāmu is thrilled to announce the commencement of its Apprenticeship Scheme, designed to equip the next generation of farmers with the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a thriving career in agriculture.

The nine apprentices, many of whom were in high school just last year, have begun settling into farm life over the past two weeks of onboarding at Aratiatia Farm in the Central North Island. Donning their high-vis uniforms and work boots, the apprentices from diverse backgrounds and geographies, are adjusting to their new roles.

The first cohort of apprentices brings a wealth of enthusiasm and aspirations to the programme. From aspiring head shepherds to future farm owners, each apprentice is eager to learn, contribute, and grow.

The scheme offers apprentices a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in both dairy and livestock farming while working toward Level 3 and 4 Primary ITO qualifications. Apprentices will gain practical skills including animal husbandry, stock rotation, pasture management, and vehicle operation.

The first year offers a broad foundation before apprentices specialise in either dairy or livestock in their second year, with a guaranteed permanent role at Pāmu upon completion.

Carl Carmichael, Farm Manager at Aratiatia and a dedicated mentor to the apprentices, emphasises the importance of supporting young people in the agricultural sector.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to guide young farmers as they find their feet in the industry. Watching them grow and develop into confident, skilled individuals is what it’s all about,” says Carl.

Supporting the apprentices is Gary Brady, Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme Manager, Gary brings decades of experience in agriculture, education, and mentoring.

“For me, it’s about building confidence and self-belief in these young people. This programme isn’t just about farming—it’s about helping them develop as individuals,” he explains.

“We’re preparing these apprentices not just for a job but for a lifetime of farming excellence. It’s about respecting the land, embracing innovation, and leaving a legacy for future generations.”

Pāmu CEO Mark Leslie says: “As the apprentices embark on their journey, we look forward to the long-term impact this programme will have on New Zealand’s agricultural future. By investing in young talent, Pāmu is building a stronger, more resilient industry that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and community.”

The apprenticeship scheme aligns with commitment of Pāmu to sustainable progress, supported by the ASB Sustainable Progress Initiatives. This $1 million partnership funds innovative industry-good projects, including methane reduction research, smart agri-data tools, and the Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme.

Pāmu Farms of New Zealand

Pāmu is the brand name for Landcorp Farming Limited, a State Owned Enterprise with 112 farms across the motu. Pāmu exists to enhance the future of agriculture for generations of New Zealanders to come, return land under Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlements, and produce a financial return. Pāmu is focused on running a profitable and efficient business where farming activities positively impact ecosystems and communities.

