2025 International Day Of Education; Theme: AI And Education: Preserving Human Agency In A World Of Automation

23 January 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly weaving itself into the very fabric of everyday life. The education sector is no exception and stands on the precipice of profound transformation. As the Higher Education sector globally comes to terms with the impact of AI, the Pacific region faces unique challenges and opportunities when it comes to integrating AI and automation.

In a region where people are key to preserving cultural values, the centrality of human agency remains paramount. As machines become an integral component of learning environments, the challenge lies in leveraging AI’s capabilities while preserving and enhancing human agency.

AI has the unparalleled potential to democratise education in the Pacific. Our region is home to a wide variety of cultures and languages that are deeply connected and dominated by the ocean and its surroundings. Consequently, AI must be developed and utilised with sensitivity to local contexts, ensuring that it supports, rather than diminishes, cultural identity and language preservation.

Personalised learning platforms powered by AI can adapt to individual learners’ needs, pace, and style, offering a tailored educational experience once reserved for elites through practices such as private tutoring. This technological shift promises to bridge the gap for learners in under-resourced settings, offering access to quality education worldwide.

USP has significantly contributed to integrating artificial intelligence into education practices across the Pacific region. By establishing innovative programmes and collaborations, USP has facilitated the development of AI-driven tools and resources that enhance learning and teaching experiences since 1968.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

These initiatives include incorporating AI to personalise educational content, enabling adaptive learning pathways, and providing training to educators on effectively utilising AI technologies.

AI presents opportunities for economic development through new industries and improved efficiencies. Education systems will need to adapt and prepare students for evolving job markets while ensuring that automation does not disproportionately impact already vulnerable communities.

USP’s efforts in research and development have supported the region in addressing educational challenges specific to the Pacific context, fostering a more inclusive and effective learning environment for students from diverse backgrounds. Through these advancements, the University is playing a pivotal role in preparing the Pacific workforce for future technological changes and opportunities.

However, with these advantages and opportunities come significant concerns and challenges. The most pressing is the potential erosion of human agency. As algorithms increasingly influence what students learn and how they learn it, there is a risk that learners may cede control over their educational journeys to automated systems. This could lead to a homogenisation of curricula dictated by algorithmic efficiencies rather than the diverse, critical thinking skills essential for thriving in a complex world.

Furthermore, there remains a concern about data privacy and the assurances needed to protect students’ personal information. As educational platforms gather and analyse vast amounts of data to optimise learning experiences, questions arise about who controls this data and how it is used. Transparency and accountability are paramount in ensuring that technological advancement does not come at the cost of individual autonomy.

To preserve human agency, educators and policymakers must play a proactive role.

At USP, our researchers are actively working on some critical issues. These include the design and deployment of AI systems in education that must be guided by inclusive dialogues involving educators, students, and parents, ensuring that diverse perspectives shape how these technologies are used.

Secondly, curricula should be developed to not only include technical literacy but also skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and ethical reasoning—skills that remain uniquely human and are less susceptible to automation.

Moreover, an ongoing ethical oversight mechanism must be established to monitor AI systems, ensuring they operate transparently and equitably. By fostering an environment where humans and machines collaborate rather than compete, education can nurture the unique abilities of each learner.

For our region, careful planning, cultural sensitivity, and ethical considerations are critical in maintaining human agency and ensuring that these technologies serve the needs of all our diverse communities.

AI presents a revolutionary opportunity to enhance education, yet it is crucial to maintain a steadfast focus on preserving human agency. By encouraging innovation while upholding ethical standards and inclusiveness, we can ensure that the future of education empowers individuals, respects their autonomy, and prepares them to meaningfully engage in an automated world.

As we stand at this crossroads, the choices we make will shape not just the learners of today, but the architects of tomorrow's society.

USP Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia (Photo/Supplied)

-Written by Professor Pal Ahluwalia, Vice-Chancellor and President, The University of the South Pacific.

© Scoop Media

