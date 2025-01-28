Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Milford Foundation Commits Additional $460k Of Support To University Students

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Milford Foundation

The Milford Foundation has announced the 16 first-year university students from throughout New Zealand who will make up the third cohort of the Milford Foundation scholarship programme.

Initially launched in 2023, the Milford Foundation’s scholarship aims to increase access to tertiary education by providing financial support to school leavers, and this year will be committing $460k, almost half a million dollars, across all three of its cohorts.

The 2025 scholarship recipients join 30 other tertiary students in the programme, with some of the inaugural cohort now entering their final year of study.

Selina Camillo, a self-professed ‘strong-willed’ student who originates from Tuvalu and Rotuma, is one of the recipients this year who will be supported by the flexible funding package of up to $10,000 per year during her undergraduate study.

Selina is enrolled in a Bachelor of Science at University of Auckland and sees her scholarship as a bridge between her challenges and her dreams.

“With this amazing support, I’ll be able to make my dream come true of training to be a heart surgeon,” says Camillo.

“I want to inspire children who are experiencing challenges to not feel limited by their circumstances, but to be encouraged to chase their dreams – just like I’m doing with the help of the Milford Foundation.”

Bryce Marsden, Chief Executive of Milford Foundation says it is the Foundation’s mission to strengthen the communities within Aotearoa New Zealand, through the lenses of youth, education and the environment.

“Our scholarship programme is just one of the ways that we do this,” says Marsden. “We have seen fantastic results from our first two cohorts, who are well on their way to becoming New Zealand’s future leaders, innovators and visionaries, and we look forward to the 2025 cohort joining them.”

The third cohort of scholarship recipients are enrolled to study at universities across the country, including the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, University of Waikato, Massey University, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Canterbury and University of Otago. They will study a range of different disciplines, including Biomedical Science, Law, Commerce and Engineering.

Milford Foundation 2025 scholarship programme recipients

NameUndergraduate Degree
Aimee BairdBachelor of Veterinary Science, Massey University
Anuesh AchariBachelor of Laws (LLB), Victoria University of Wellington
Basra HassanBachelor of Science, University of Auckland
Charlotte BurrellBachelor of Science, University of Canterbury
Daliz BethamBachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Laws Conjoint, University of Auckland
Ekkjot-Kaur MallhiBachelor of Business, Auckland University of Technology
Evie Chamberlain-HolyoakeBachelor of Science, University of Canterbury
Geri SteelBachelor of Science, University of Waikato
Jotnoor DhillonBachelor of Medicine, University of Otago
Josh MoodyBachelor of Engineering, University of Canterbury
Joshua RaeBachelor of Commerce, University of Canterbury
Milasa FinauBachelor of Physiotherapy, University of Otago
Scarlett CarranBachelor of Science, University of Auckland
Selina CamilloBachelor of Biomedical Science, University of Auckland
Shaun CadmanBachelor of Science, University of Waikato
Tautalaleleia Sa’uBachelor of Laws (LLB), Victoria University of Wellington

For more information, visit www.milfordfoundation.co.nz

