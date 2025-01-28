Milford Foundation Commits Additional $460k Of Support To University Students

The Milford Foundation has announced the 16 first-year university students from throughout New Zealand who will make up the third cohort of the Milford Foundation scholarship programme.

Initially launched in 2023, the Milford Foundation’s scholarship aims to increase access to tertiary education by providing financial support to school leavers, and this year will be committing $460k, almost half a million dollars, across all three of its cohorts.

The 2025 scholarship recipients join 30 other tertiary students in the programme, with some of the inaugural cohort now entering their final year of study.

Selina Camillo, a self-professed ‘strong-willed’ student who originates from Tuvalu and Rotuma, is one of the recipients this year who will be supported by the flexible funding package of up to $10,000 per year during her undergraduate study.

Selina is enrolled in a Bachelor of Science at University of Auckland and sees her scholarship as a bridge between her challenges and her dreams.

“With this amazing support, I’ll be able to make my dream come true of training to be a heart surgeon,” says Camillo.

“I want to inspire children who are experiencing challenges to not feel limited by their circumstances, but to be encouraged to chase their dreams – just like I’m doing with the help of the Milford Foundation.”

Bryce Marsden, Chief Executive of Milford Foundation says it is the Foundation’s mission to strengthen the communities within Aotearoa New Zealand, through the lenses of youth, education and the environment.

“Our scholarship programme is just one of the ways that we do this,” says Marsden. “We have seen fantastic results from our first two cohorts, who are well on their way to becoming New Zealand’s future leaders, innovators and visionaries, and we look forward to the 2025 cohort joining them.”

The third cohort of scholarship recipients are enrolled to study at universities across the country, including the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, University of Waikato, Massey University, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Canterbury and University of Otago. They will study a range of different disciplines, including Biomedical Science, Law, Commerce and Engineering.

Milford Foundation 2025 scholarship programme recipients

Name Undergraduate Degree Aimee Baird Bachelor of Veterinary Science, Massey University Anuesh Achari Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Victoria University of Wellington Basra Hassan Bachelor of Science, University of Auckland Charlotte Burrell Bachelor of Science, University of Canterbury Daliz Betham Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Laws Conjoint, University of Auckland Ekkjot-Kaur Mallhi Bachelor of Business, Auckland University of Technology Evie Chamberlain-Holyoake Bachelor of Science, University of Canterbury Geri Steel Bachelor of Science, University of Waikato Jotnoor Dhillon Bachelor of Medicine, University of Otago Josh Moody Bachelor of Engineering, University of Canterbury Joshua Rae Bachelor of Commerce, University of Canterbury Milasa Finau Bachelor of Physiotherapy, University of Otago Scarlett Carran Bachelor of Science, University of Auckland Selina Camillo Bachelor of Biomedical Science, University of Auckland Shaun Cadman Bachelor of Science, University of Waikato Tautalaleleia Sa’u Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Victoria University of Wellington

For more information, visit www.milfordfoundation.co.nz

