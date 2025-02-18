Applied Doctoral Scheme Boosts University And Industry Partnership

An initiative to grow the partnership between universities and industry by equipping a fresh generation of researchers with the business skills industry needs was launched by the Minister of Research, Innovation and Technology, the Hon Dr Shane Reti, at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute, University of Auckland today.

The Applied Doctorate Scheme is a national programme led by a consortium formed by the University of Auckland in partnership with Victoria University of Wellington, University of Otago and Massey University. The secretariat for the Applied Doctorate Scheme is hosted at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

The Scheme, funded for $20m over five years, is a programme to equip a cohort of graduates pursuing advanced research interests with hands-on skills from project management and finance to commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the Applied Doctorate Scheme was a strong incentive to enhance collaboration between university supported research and New Zealand industry. Similar schemes in Europe have become key drivers for innovation and social engagement with cutting edge research.

She said, “This scheme takes us one step closer to answering the big challenges society faces, from disruptive technologies to sustainability with cutting edge and world-class solutions at a time when we most need them.”

She noted the consortium of universities produced the majority of doctorates in New Zealand and were home to the majority of the country’s leading senior researchers and research supervisors. She said, “The Applied Doctorate Scheme is a very welcome initiative to ensure emerging researchers have the skills and networks to lead the innovation New Zealand needs for real world impact.”

The Pro Vice-Chancellor Global and Graduate Research, Professor JR Rowland said, "The scheme offers scholarships along with an innovative co-curricular programme to support the doctoral students to be industry ready. As well as an array of business skills, the students will have the benefit of strong support networks with industry and academic mentors."

She said, “This scheme equips emerging researchers with the skills, kaupapa and networks to bring together the best of industry and academia to boost innovation and entrepreneurship nationally.”

Doctoral students from all New Zealand universities are able to apply for the scheme, with an initial intake of 30 students annually. Over five years the cohort will grow to 150 doctoral students.

The co-curricular programme will draw on the expertise of each of the consortium partners commercialisation teams and nationwide industry innovation programmes, the New Zealand Product Accelerator and Return on Science and Momentum. The University of Auckland’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be an important contributor to the initiative.

