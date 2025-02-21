Solving Teacher Shortage Is About Valuing Teachers And Decent Pay, Says Union

Education union for primary teachers and support staff, NZEI Te Riu Roa, says the best way to solve a teacher workforce shortage is to value those in the profession more and to make it more attractive as a career pathway.

NZEI Te Riu Roa Te Manukura | President Ripeka Lessels says shortages forecast in the latest teacher demand and supply planning projection are an ongoing pressure for primary schools and a major stress for school leaders. However, there are solutions, she says.

“The best way to solve teacher workforce shortages isn't rocket science: it's by valuing teachers, respecting their professionalism and paying them well – including paid practicums for teachers in training.

“Critically, we also need to ensure teachers are well supported in their essential mahi by providing teacher aides and learning support specialists to meet the needs of the many tamariki who require these services in the course of their schooling.”

The union says the projection only presents a partial picture of schools’ staffing issues, as it doesn’t include day relievers, which all schools need.

