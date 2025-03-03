Education Sector Leaders Oppose Proposal To Scrap Expert Teachers Of Literacy And Māori

Leaders of national education organisations have rejected a Government proposal to de fund expert teachers of literacy and Māori.

The Minister of Education Erica Stanford has launched a consultation document asking all schools whether Resource Teachers of Literacy and Resource Teachers of Māori should be de-funded in favour of spending elsewhere. Where and what the funding will be spent on is not identified, nor is there any transparency about what considerations led to this proposal.

Resource teachers of literacy offer expert support for children struggling with reading and writing. Resource teachers of Māori predominantly support kura with bilingual and immersion programmes, including through support for te reo learning, advice about curriculum planning and assessment, teacher education, and in-school for students. They also support schools in the mainstream setting to strengthen and develop capacity to increase te reo Māori delivery by kaiako.

The New Zealand Principals Federation, Te Akatea (Māori Tumuaki and Leaders),Māori school leaders association), NZEI Te Riu Roa, PPTA Wehengarua, the Secondary Principals Council and the NZ Pasifika Principals Association say the proposal makes no sense when the Government has prioritised literacy initiatives and the evidence shows tamariki Māori succeed best in Māori medium schools, where Resource Teachers of Māori largely work.

The Ministry’s consultation document went to all schools on Friday afternoon asking them whether the resource teacher funding should be kept or used in some other way. If the funding is removed, then schools would have to go through processes in the teachers’ collective agreements relating to the positions becoming surplus.

Education leaders say the Minister’s decision disrespects the mana and expertise of Resource Teachers and places schools and teachers in the impossible situation of having to comment on this proposal when they are desperate for any additional funding to support children.

“This proposal fails to address the real problem, which is chronic under-investment in education, and in Learning Support for children with additional needs in particular,” Bruce Jepsen of Te Akatea says.

There are 121 resource teachers of literacy positions, with 110 of those roles currently filled. There are 53 positions for resource teachers of Māori, with 48 filled.

