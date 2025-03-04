Auckland Dean Welcomes Medical Training Places

Professor Warwick Bagg (Photo/Supplied)

The government’s announcement today to fund more locally trained doctors and more places for graduate doctors in general practice is welcomed by the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences dean Professor Warwick Bagg.

Health Minister Hon Simeon Brown today announced an increase of 25 training places for doctors in the two existing medical schools and training opportunities in primary health for up to 50 New Zealand-trained graduate doctors. Yesterday, the Minister announced 100 clinical places for overseas-trained doctors to work in primary care.

Professor Bagg says the announcements recognise the urgent workforce needs of the health system.

“Every New Zealander knows our health system is under strain, and we need a range of solutions to meet those needs. The announcements are excellent news. The University of Auckland looks forward to offering more places for students to study medicine.”

The additional 25 places will raise the cap on second-year medical school enrolments at the universities of Auckland and Otago to 639 in 2026. The University has previously advised the government that the two universities can educate a further 120 doctors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

