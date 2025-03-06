Empowering The Future: Leaders Programme Continues To Inspire

Wairoa Aspiring Leaders (Photo/Supplied)

The WYAT Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme continues to transform the lives of young people at Wairoa College, fostering confidence, resilience, and leadership skills through a carefully structured year-long journey. With the unwavering support of the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust (WYAT), which has been backing the initiative for years and recently committed to funding it for the next three, the programme ensures that Wairoa’s future leaders have access to opportunities that shape their personal and professional growth.

Throughout 2024, the WYAT Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme engaged two groups - Year 7 & 8 aspiring leaders and Year 13 prefects - in hands-on leadership development, with sessions alternating between Wairoa College and the EIT Institute of Sport and Health in Hastings.

By immersing students in different environments, the initiative pushed them to challenge themselves, step into leadership roles, and reflect on their own strengths. The sessions integrated the principles of Te Whare Tapa Whā, focusing on taha tinana (physical well-being), taha hinengaro (mental and emotional well-being), taha wairua (spiritual well-being), and taha whānau (social well-being), reinforcing the connection between leadership and holistic well-being.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Students participated in physical challenges such as My Virtual Mission, a collaborative activity tracking their movement towards a shared kilometre goal, and water competency training at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, where they gained essential water safety skills and watched two athletes qualify for the Olympics. Guest speakers provided further inspiration, with Paralympian Pete Cowan sharing his journey of resilience and former Silver Fern Sulu Fitzpatrick speaking on leadership and teamwork. These experiences helped students develop confidence, build strong relationships, and gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a leader.

By the end of the year, student self-assessments showed clear growth in key leadership attributes. Confidence in leading others improved significantly, collaboration skills strengthened, and overall well-being scores increased. One student reflected, “A good leader listens, takes action, and cares about others,” while another shared their goal of “learning more, making new friends, and connecting with people.” The programme not only encouraged leadership but also fostered personal development, ensuring that students walked away with skills that extend beyond the classroom.

As the 2025 WYAT Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme prepares to launch, it brings with it an expansion of opportunities. The programme will now accommodate 25 students, offering an even more immersive experience. Key additions include two overnight camp experiences, giving students the chance to build independence and teamwork skills, an enhanced Aspiring Leaders Booklet designed for tracking progress in leadership and personal development, and a refreshed My Virtual Mission challenge. Water competency will continue to be a focal point, ensuring that students develop both practical safety skills and confidence in the water.

With WYAT’s continued commitment to this initiative, the future of the programme is secure, allowing it to continue shaping the next generation of leaders in Wairoa. For the students who take part, this is more than just a leadership programme—it is an opportunity to develop the confidence, skills, and mindset to create positive change in their community. As the next intake of aspiring leaders prepares to begin their journey, the impact of this initiative continues to grow, ensuring that leadership in Wairoa is not just developed but actively nurtured for years to come.

© Scoop Media

