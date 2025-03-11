Pōwhiri And Mihi Whakatau Welcome Students To The New Study Year At Whitireia And WelTec

Whitireia and WelTec have kicked off the study year with vibrant welcome ceremonies, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for new and returning ākonga (students). Featuring Pōwhiri and Mihi Whakatau, held in partnership with Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Te Āti Awa, these culturally significant events form an integral part of orientation, welcoming ākonga to the Whitireia and WelTec whānau and fostering a sense of community from the outset.

A highlight of orientation was the welcome for ākonga Māori, held at the Waiwhetū Marae. Ākonga and staff were welcomed onto the marae with a powerful Pōwhiri performed by Te Ara Whānau Kura Kaupapa Māori. The ceremony featured guest speakers, including Helen Tupai and Whitireia and WelTec alumni and Naylor Love foreman Tuwhakaraua Taute, who shared insights and wisdom with the new and returning ākonga.

Whitireia and WelTec were also delighted to welcome their international student cohort for 2025. The international orientation event provided a unique opportunity to warmly welcome students and immerse them in the rich culture of Aotearoa New Zealand. International students join Whitireia and WelTec from a diverse range of nations including China, Denmark, India, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, and Zimbabwe. It is a great privilege to have them join our whānau while they are away from their home countries, and ensure they feel supported and at ease in their new environment.

Student expos are also being held for ākonga to connect with support staff and wellbeing services on campus. These are fun, informal events for ākonga to get together and learn about the support options available to help them thrive during their studies and beyond. Whitireia and WelTec provide wraparound support options for ākonga and this is the place to discover all the options available to them. The events also involve local businesses, so there are fun activities and giveaways for ākonga to enjoy and get involved in.

"At Whitireia and WelTec we understand that educational success is deeply intertwined with personal wellbeing and support," says Mark Oldershaw, Executive Director at Whitireia and WelTec. "Our commitment to providing a comprehensive wraparound service ensures that every student, regardless of their background or needs, feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. From academic guidance to pastoral care and wellbeing services, we strive to create an environment where ākonga can thrive, both in and out of the classroom."

As the year unfolds, Whitireia and WelTec look forward to guiding and supporting ākonga through their learning and growth. For more information on enrolling with Whitireia and WelTec visit:

