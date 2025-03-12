Billion-dollar Business Lessons From Kiwi Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur at the helm of a billion-dollar business is bringing his hard-earned knowledge back to the Business School.

Big news for budding business students: Jamie Beaton, the youngest New Zealander to build a billion-dollar company, is returning to where it all started at the country’s top-ranked tertiary institution, the University of Auckland.

With degrees from several of the world’s top universities, the Auckland-raised entrepreneur knows the value of higher education. He’s now giving back to the next generation by leading a bespoke project for first-year commerce students participating in the Business School’s new Business Navigators programme.

Beaton, whose grounding in mathematics and economics at the University of Auckland helped him compete at several ivy-league universities, started his company Crimson Education at 17, making him the youngest founder in New Zealand history to build a billion-dollar ‘unicorn’ company by the age of 27.

Crimson, an admissions consultancy supporting students to study at the world’s top universities, employs more than 850 full-time employees across 23 countries, has more than $200 million in revenue and has raised $170 million in venture capital from leading investors like Tiger Global and Icehouse Ventures.

“Business Navigators is an exciting new programme that will expand the horizons of our most enthusiastic and capable business students,” says Professor Susan Watson, Dean of the Business School.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jamie back to the Business School, alongside his trailblazing co-founder Fangzhou, to share their unique insights and expertise with our students. This collaboration enhances the University’s long-standing reputation for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Beaton will be joining forces with Crimson co-founder, board member and chief product officer Fangzhou (FZ) Jiang to lead the project.

Jiang graduated from Rangitoto College as Dux. He later completed degrees at the Australian National University, Stanford, and Tsinghua University, and earned the John F. Kennedy Fellowship to pursue joint degrees at the Harvard Kennedy School and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Jiang and Beaton plan to distil everything they’ve learned from the world’s best universities and their experience with Crimson into a high-intensity entrepreneurship-focused project for Business Navigators students.

“I aim to bottle my learnings from some of the world’s best universities and our baptism-by-fire journey of building Crimson from a living room in Auckland to a world leader in education into a fast-paced entrepreneurship-focused project. We’ll combine the Harvard Business School case method with practical insights,” says Beaton.

“We’ll cover every stage of the founder journey, from ideation to capital raising to global go-to-market with a deeply practical, applied Kiwi focus,” he says.

Drawing from his experience building Crimson’s technology products and leading its expansion across Asia Pacific, Jiang, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, will share insights on scaling tech innovation, navigating global markets and fostering global leadership.

“My goal is for New Zealand’s next unicorn founders to emerge from this project,” he says.

The Business Navigators programme is all about inspiring and shaking up the way students think about business, and with Beaton and Jiang sharing their expertise, students will get an unfiltered look at how to turn bold ideas into billion-dollar successes.

