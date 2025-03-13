Dr Bird Achieves Academic Goal

Zina Bird during her PhD thesis defence (Photo/Supplied)

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who break barriers and pave the way for future generations. Education and training are crucial in providing women and girls with opportunities to reach their full potential, and Dr Zina Bird’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and knowledge.

Her story highlights the importance of ensuring access to quality education for women, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond.

Embarking on an academic journey can often become one of solitude and self-discovery, especially when aiming to achieve the echelons of that journey.

For Dr Bird, the path to achieving her PhD was forged in her mind from when she began her education in the Solomon Islands. It was a journey filled with so many ups and downs, but in her words, the idea of giving up was ‘never in my vocabulary.’

Last month, she had the opportunity to defend her thesis titled, ‘The Impact of Climate Change on local domestic crops: implications on household food and nutritional security in Malaita, Solomon Islands’, in front of family, friends and colleagues.

“Pursuing a PhD was always part of my long-term aim in my education journey, though the path to achieving it required enormous perseverance,” she said.

"It took me some time to finalise my research topic, and I decided on it after I identified a gap during my Master's research, particularly in the context of climate change. While my Master's study focused on Lae, Papua New Guinea, I wanted to conduct similar research in the Solomon Islands to benefit my communities and understand how our local farmers are coping with the changing climate."

“We all know that local foods are the backbone for most rural households for food and income. After extensive deliberations with my supervisors, I finally settled on a topic that effectively incorporates my three key research components.”

Her thesis defence was a success, much to the delight of her family, who were ready to call her and relay their congratulatory messages.

“I can say with absolute certainty that I made my parents incredibly proud, and just hearing their voices when they called, I could feel the overwhelming emotions they were experiencing,” she shared.

“It’s something that I can’t put into words; their love and pride for me as their child is truly indescribable, unconditional, and profound.”

Amidst her jovial mood, Dr Bird reflected on the advice of her grandparents, who she believed contributed to the person she is today.

“I was reminded of the words of wisdom and blessing passed down from my grandparents that I will be where I am today, and this is their pride as grandparents given to me before their passing.”

Dr Bird also paid homage to her sister, who she wished was around to see her reach the pinnacle of academic achievement.

“I also know that if my sister were still alive, she would be overjoyed. But I take comfort in knowing she is smiling down from heaven, alongside all my loved ones whom I lost during my PhD journey,” she reflected.

Dr Bird believes that the sound advice of her supervisor Lau Dr Viliamu Iese and co-supervisors Dr Helene Jacot Des Combes and Dr Mogan Wairiu were the key factors in helping her reach her goal.

Graduating under the new Centre for Sustainable Futures (CSF), Dr Bird believes that the new Centre will be a good platform for students to enhance their research skills.

“With the establishment of the new Center for Sustainable Futures, I believe students pursuing a Master’s or PhD will have excellent opportunities since it offers a great platform for students to choose their supervisors in different professional fields,” she said.

Her advice to students contemplating whether to pursue a higher degree is to “go for it”.

“There is no limit in education. A Master’s or a PhD is more than just getting a degree. It is a journey of intellectual development, but most of all, to serve in whatever capacity that is beneficial to your country and the region through your research.”

As we mark International Women’s Day this month, we acknowledge the power of education in unlocking a world of possibilities for women, enabling them to rise, lead and inspire change for all.

