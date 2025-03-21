Harmful And Outdated: Government Standardised Testing Move Is Dangerous

Standardised testing of children as young as seven, twice a year, is an outdated and harmful strategy, NZEI Te Riu Roa Principals Council chair Stephanie Madden says.

The Government's decision to tender for new standardised assessment tests from year 3 risks shifting teacher efforts from personalised teaching and learning to over-assessment, Ms Madden says.

“Moving teachers’ focus to rounds of assessments rather than catering to the needs of our diverse tamariki will end disastrously."

Standardised testing also risks the creation of school league tables, which could lead to the misuse of assessment data to rank schools in a way that hampers equitable education.

Ms Madden says she is particularly worried for tamariki Māori.

“If testing tools are developed by companies or organisations which lack an understanding of New Zealand's unique educational landscape and cultural nuance, it will be damaging.”

Ms Madden echoed the New Zealand Principals Federation, which yesterday said it was blindsided by the news that the Ministry of Education had issued a request for proposals for a standardised assessment tool to be used twice a year with children in years 3-10.

“I’m alarmed that the Ministry of Education is considering introducing a new tool without engaging with the very professionals who will be required to implement it.

“Our assessment practices should be culturally responsive, pedagogically sound, and developed in collaboration with educators.

“We urge the Ministry to halt any further action on this proposal until comprehensive consultations are conducted with all stakeholders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media