University Of Waikato Tauranga Campus Scholarships Celebrated

Four learners have won Acorn Foundation scholarships, eleven students were granted TECT First-in-Family awards, and ten students were awarded TECT Returning Student scholarships.

On Thursday 14 March, students from the University of Waikato Tauranga campus celebrated their awards with friends and family. These scholarships are provided by Acorn Foundation donors and by the trustees of TECT to help students afford the expenses of tertiary education.

From left to right: Acorn’s Jo Wilson, Simon McGillivray, Aria Gibson, Bella Muir, Louisa Westerlund (Photo/Supplied)

The first scholarship from Acorn was the Acorn Foundation Beverly Perszyk Scholarship. This award is intended for a student who is the first in their family to go on to tertiary study and has completed at least one year at university. This year’s winner is Aria Gibson, who is in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Marine Science.

“Attending university was a massive step for me to take as it marked the beginning of my journey into adulthood and gaining independence. My parents have always advocated for choice in regard to the journey after high school and are incredibly proud that I have found the study route and career path,” said Aria.

The next scholarship was the Acorn Foundation Kenneth Perszyk Sr Adult Learner Scholarship. This award is for the financial assistance of adult learners (40 years and over) during any stage of their study at the undergraduate or postgraduate level at the University of Waikato Tauranga campus. This year’s winner is Te Puke High School Deputy Principal Simon McGillivray, who is completing a one-year Diploma in Te Tohu Paetahi, an immersion Māori language programme.

Approximately 45% of the student population of Te Puke High School is Māori, and Simon feels that it’s very important to model the use of Te Reo Māori when he represents the school and the community. This course will assist him to demonstrate in education and society the cultural significance and important taonga of Te Reo Māori. “I would like to think it’s never too late to learn, improve learning outcomes, provide opportunities for Māori students and inspire new Te Reo Māori learners,” Simon said.

The Acorn Foundation Bruce Longmore Scholarship was awarded for the first time in 2025, to a student in undergraduate or postgraduate education who has completed at least 2 years of study in the fields of Marine Science, Environmental Science, or Ecology and Biodiversity. The inaugural award has been issued to Bella Muir, a student entering her third year of study in a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Marine Science.

In 2007, the Acorn Foundation Eva Trowbridge Scholarship was launched, and it has up to now assisted 18 adult students, 25 years and older, to undertake studies through the University of Waikato Tauranga campus. This year’s winner is well-respected Te Puke local Louisa Westerlund. She is a valued volunteer at Bay Financial Mentors and many other non-profit organisations. Louisa is currently studying for a Bachelor of Laws.

“It was such a pleasure to attend this award ceremony. The students were so enthusiastic about studying at the University of Waikato Tauranga campus and were really grateful for the support that they have received this year. It is a real pleasure to assist our donors to meet their giving goals through these scholarships,” said Lori Luke, Acorn Foundation CEO.

TECT trustees support two types of scholarships at the University of Waikato Tauranga campus. The First-in-Family awards are designed to help students who have no family members who have previously enrolled in tertiary study to afford university expenses. Returning Student scholarships are intended to provide support for second or third-year students to continue with their studies.

Wayne Werder, TECT CEO, says that TECT are proud to support students continuing or beginning their studies at the University of Waikato’s Tauranga campus. “With the current struggles many are facing relating to cost of living, being able to support students is an important way to take some pressure off them, to enable them to focus on their studies. It is great to see another cohort of first in family recipients who as the name suggests are the first in their family to embark on a university journey. ”

Eleven students were selected for the First-in-Family Scholarships: Marco Baines; Reece Cobb; Mikaela-Niesie Gibson; Storm Kemp; Adisen Mahy; Anahera Mark; Nikkita Orchard; Tayla Paul; Tylah Rawson; Samuel Sutton; Tyrell Te Aotonga.

Ten winners of the Returning Student scholarship also received their certificates. These top-performing students are: Melissa Burton; Jenna Durran-Wolff; Lauren Harrison; Toby Hendra; Nethaniel Hunter; Anna Maney; Benjamin Salmon; Mace Webster; Louisa Westerlund; Tatiana Wichman.

Director of Tauranga Campus Development and Operations, Joseph Macfarlane, said for many, scholarships are the key that opens the gateway to university study. “We are in awe of this cohort of scholarship recipients, and we are grateful to both the Acorn Foundation and TECT for the generosity of support.”

Congratulations to all of the Acorn Foundation and TECT University of Waikato Tauranga campus scholarship winners!

