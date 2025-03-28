Record Number Of Māori And Pacific Midwifery Graduates At Ara

Ara Bachelor of midwifery Māori and Pasifika graduates from the 30-strong 2025 cohort reunited at Wolfbrook Arena

There is no doubt the cohort of Māori and Pacific midwives at Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Autumn graduation are a special (and groundbreaking) group.

Among the record 10 Māori and two Pasifika graduates, two had babies while studying and all are now either self-employed or joining the ranks at the hospitals and birthing units around the motu, with four already established in their own whānau Māori-focused practice.

They began their Bachelor of Midwifery studies at the advent of Te Whatu Ora-funded Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora in 2021 - an initiative created to help address the need for more Māori and Pasifika midwives by providing pastoral care, academic and some financial support.

Ara’s Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora liaison Jay Waretini said the impact of the size of the cohort and those coming in behind them was immense.

"There is a real shortage of Māori and Pasifika midwives across the country so to have these graduates servicing the community is nothing short of significant," she said. "We’re doubling the numbers. Each and every one will make a difference."

"They’ve overcome their barriers, jumped the hurdles, and grounded themselves to be able to cross that stage this week. I’ve never felt pride like this before."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Waretini acknowledged the significant support of Dr Kelly Tikao, and Ara academic Dr Jaqui Martin in the success of the programme, as well as the connections formed with Ngā Maia (the National Professional body for Māori Midwives), Māori Midwives ki Tahu (a regional body of Māori Midwives), and the Te Puawaitanga ki Otāutahi Trust kaupapa Māori organisation.

"Our entire midwifery staff team has also held space and created change in response to what our ākonga Māori and Pasifika needs are. It’s a whole team effort," she said.

Toni Weiser, one of the four graduate wahine behind the new Ōhua Midwives practice said the whole class had a pact to ensure no-one was left behind.

"We had each other’s backs. It felt like we wrapped a korowai of care around each other to ensure we all succeeded," she said. "There were challenges, especially in the first year, but Jay brought us together, gave us strength and created a whānau vibe."

Study highlights for Weiser were the national Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora hui and fono when Māori and all Pasifika students came together with their peers to be immersed in culture and restore mauri.

"We now have connections all over Aotearoa as we head into our practice. For me, finding people to lean into was huge as I evolved as a person through my degree," she said.

For all the celebration, both at a special gathering for whānau on Thursday night and at graduation on Friday, Waretini said there was still a way to go.

"With Māori and Pasifika making up just 10% and 5% of all midwives respectively, the workforce crisis is not yet resolved. There is still work to do but we are in much better shape with this latest influx of Māori and Pasifika graduates." she said.

"Our profession has been eagerly awaiting their arrival."

