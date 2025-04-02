New Frontier On The Horizon For The New Zealand Māori Arts And Crafts Institute

NZMACI new staff group photo (Photo/Supplied)

• New Tumu (head) of Te Rito o Rotowhio (National School of Weaving), Cori Marsters, Te Arawa, Te Whakatōhea.

• New Pou Tuarā (Head of the Wānanga and Cultural Adviser) Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Ranginui.

• New Funding and Commercial Innovation Manager looking after the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Foundation – Tatiana Kiwi-Knight, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Hinerangi, Ngāti Tapu.

• Executive Assistant and Wānanga Administrator, Miri Morrison-Hare, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Haka Patuheuheu, Ngāti Rārua ki te Waipounamu

It’s an exciting time with some new frontiers for Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute as four new staff have joined the team in significant roles.

Tumu (head) of Te Rito o Rotowhio (National School of Weaving), Cori Marsters has come from being Kaiako Raranga at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and has a Bachelor Degree in Māori Art, Maunga Kura Toi (Raranga). He was drawn to weaving initially as he was embraced and nurtured by his nan and many others in mahi raranga and whatu.

“Being tumu of Te Rito o Rotowhio is a huge responsibility for me because I know the people who’ve done it before me and I aim to do this justice and make them proud,” he says.

“Māori culture and the arts are an intrinsic part of me and I see this as an opportunity to not only give back to the arts, but to also inspire growth and direction in our changing world, while maintaining cultural integrity and values.”

Marsters knows the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute well, having been a tauira (student) himself in the 37th intake for Whakairo Rākau (wood carving) graduating in 2012, then going on to become a Matanga Whakairo (commission carver) afterwards.

He has exhibited weaving locally, nationally and internationally, including at the Spirit Wrestler Gallery in Vancouver. In the 2016 Creative New Zealand Te Waka Toi Awards, Marsters was awarded the Ngā Manu Pirere, Emerging Māori Artist Award and in the same year one of his kete was used for a New Zealand stamp in the Matariki collection.

Marsters has had a big month, with Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue winning Toa Whakaihuwaka at Te Matatini and with him taking the honour of Manukura Tāne alongside others.

He says it’s important to him that the tauira learn everything they can so they can take it back to their people.

Te Rito o Rotowhio Wānanga applications are open till 9 April, with a start date of 30 June, aligning with Matariki – the start of the Māori New Year, so Marsters encourages people to apply now to refine the art of raranga (weaving) at a Masters level.

NZMACI also has a new Pou Tuarā (Head of the Wānanga and Cultural Advisor) Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas who has come from Toi Tangata as Matauranga Māori and Relationship Adviser for governance, education, iwi and Government agencies, as well as a Kaiako and Curriculum designer. He has history as a lecturer and teacher, as well as qualifications in Te Panekiretanga o te Reo Māori (The Institute of Excellence in the Māori Language).

Rikirangi-Thomas says he’s very excited about the role as Te Puia | NZMACI has a rich history in Māori arts and crafts.

“We speak about this place in oratory, we speak about its involvement in the revitalisation of the language and how it binds people together. When you speak of Hone Taiapa and the many carvers who have come through the school and the art forms, I’m just very honoured to be a part of an organisation with such a rich culture and history.”

Rikirangi-Thomas has also recently returned from Te Matatini where he performed with Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao.

The new Funding and Commercial Innovation Manager looking after the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Foundation – Tatiana Kiwi-Knight has come from finishing a year at He Kāinga Mō Te Reo full immersion language course and prior to that she was being Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust Kaitaurima Tohanga Hua, Portfolio Manager – Distributions. She has a wider background in project and event management.

“I’m excited to play a role in weaving our partners and stakeholders into the journey that is this next phase for NZMACI so we can reach te pae tawhiti faster and stronger together,” Kiwi-Knight explains.

“This is a one-of-a-kind institution with an incredible legacy that I’m so honoured and excited to be a part of.”

Executive Assistant and Wānanga Administrator Miri Morrison-Hare comes from previous roles as a NZQA marker and verifier, as well as the Executive Officer and Māori Performing Arts Teacher at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Waiohau.

“I’m really excited about this role,” she shares. “For me, koinei te wāhi e pupuri nei i ngā taonga ā kui mā, ā koro mā. This is the place where our treasures are preserved and created. It’s a beautiful space to be in, culturally.”

NZMACI general manager Eraia Kiel says the strength of any institution lies in the depth of its cultural leadership.

“Here at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, we are not just preserving our taonga tuku iho—we are shaping the future of Māori artistry and identity. Strong leadership, grounded in our values and traditions, ensures that our arts, crafts and culture continue to flourish for generations to come.

“I am incredibly grateful to have such an exceptional team who uphold these traditions with skill, passion, and dedication.

“Each of them brings a unique strength that will not only sustain but continue to uplift the mana of this institute. Together, we are carrying forward the legacy of our tūpuna while forging new pathways for the future.”

Kiel says the next tauira (student) intake at NZMACI starts in June after Matariki as the Institute looks to continue its legacy of sharing mātauranga Māori across wood carving, stone and bone carving and weaving. There are also tauira graduating at the start of June and returning to their hapū.

About NZMACI:

The New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) operates on-site at Te Puia and is home to:

Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (National Wood Carving School)

Te Takapū o Rotowhio (National Stone and Bone Carving School)

Te Rito o Rotowhio (the National Weaving School)

The New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 has a purpose to encourage, foster and promote ahurea and toi Māori (culture and Māori arts) of Aotearoa New Zealand. At its core NZMACI is about the protection and transfer of traditional mātauranga Māori knowledge. With a 60-year legacy, NZMACI has had 48 intakes, tauira (students) from 83 Iwi and has produced 161 highly skilled crafts people. The Institute has a focus on education, national outreach, and global outreach.

