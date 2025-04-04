Whitireia And WelTec Celebrate Over 1,000 Students In April Graduation Ceremonies

On Wednesday 2 April Whitireia and WelTec proudly celebrated the achievements of graduating ākonga (students) from the School of Health and Wellbeing, Pacific Health, Social Practice, and Te Wānanga Māori at a ceremony held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

This special occasion marked the first of two graduation ceremonies in April, where over 1,000 ākonga will take their next steps equipped with the skills and knowledge to make a lasting impact in their communities.

The heartfelt whakapōtaetanga (graduation) ceremony attended by distinguished guests, including Dr Te Taku Parai (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Porirua City Council Mayor Anita Baker, and Chief Nursing Officer at the Ministry of Health Lorraine Hetaraka, is a significant milestone for graduates, their whānau and friends.

Lorraine Hetaraka (Tapuika, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahu) delivered an inspiring keynote address. With her extensive background in nursing leadership and commitment to improving health outcomes for Māori and high-needs populations, Ms Hetaraka shared valuable insights with the graduates.

Congratulating the graduands, Ms Hetaraka shared her excitement for the future and the role they will play in it, stating "I am so proud to be here to honour our graduating students. The commitment, dedication and sometimes sacrifices you have all made to be able to graduate is a testament to the hard work you have done to become our future workforce. Future leaders and innovators who will no doubt positively contribute to the overall wellbeing of New Zealanders. Our future heroes are amongst you."

Wendy Haywood, Bachelor of Nursing graduate, represented the ākonga body as speaker. Offering a perspective on the journey and aspirations of the graduating class and emphasising the importance of the support received by graduands from whānau, friends, tutors and support staff.

Mrs Haywood said, "we built strong bonds, we studied together, shared our hopes and our fears, offered each other a hug or tissue as needed. We leave not as individuals but as friends and colleagues. Yet we must remember that no one succeeds without the help of others, and we need to thank those that have supported us and those who are with us today. Thank you, our rocks, our cheerleaders. You have believed in us even when we have doubted ourselves. Your sacrifices, love and encouragement have brought us to this moment."

This graduation highlights the commitment Whitireia and WelTec has to producing skilled professionals in health, wellness and social practice. The diverse range of qualifications awarded, from diplomas to postgraduate degrees, underscores their comprehensive approach to education in these critical fields.

Whitireia and WelTec Executive Director Mark Oldershaw spoke to the gathered cohort about the hard work and commitment it takes to reach this milestone. "Gaining skills and knowledge can be a truly life changing experience. Seeing our graduates excited and ready for the future reflects what is possible for everyone. We know your next steps will bring credit to yourself, to your families, and to the communities in which you live and work."

The ceremony not only celebrated academic achievements it also emphasised the importance of culturally responsive and community-focused healthcare and social services. As these graduates enter their respective fields, they are poised to make significant contributions to the health and wellbeing of communities across New Zealand.

Whitireia and WelTec now look forward to celebrating graduands from the Creative, Hospitality, Business, Information Technology and Engineering programmes to be held in Lower Hutt on 30 April. Graduation - Lower Hutt Events Centre | Whitireia and WelTec

