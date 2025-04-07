Young Mathematics Talent Bound For Cambridge With Sir Douglas Myers Scholarship

Myers 2025 - Ethan Chuang (Photo/Supplied)

Ethan Chuang, recipient of this year’s Sir Douglas Myers Scholarship, is setting his sights on mathematical excellence at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

A recent graduate of Auckland Grammar School, Ethan has demonstrated exceptional ability in mathematics, achieving awards for Calculus, Chemistry, English, Physics, and Statistics in 2023. As the 2025 winner of the Myers Scholarship, Ethan will pursue the prestigious Mathematical Tripos at Cambridge.

Ethan’s impressive academic record includes Silver and Bronze awards in the New Zealand Maths Olympiad, participation in the elite January Camp for the top 25 mathematics students nationwide, High Distinction in the Australian Mathematics Competition, and distinction in the British Maths Olympiad.

Beyond academics, Ethan has shown remarkable leadership as Co-Leader of his school’s Science Bowl and Mathex programmes, co-founding the Maths Olympiad Club, and captaining Auckland Grammar’s Premier Badminton Team. His sporting achievements are equally notable, having represented New Zealand internationally in badminton competitions across Asia and winning multiple national championships.

His former teachers describe him as a very astute student with excellent mathematical skills and an outstanding eye for detail.

While his achievements span multiple disciplines, it’s mathematics where Ethan finds his true passion.

“I believe the Mathematical Tripos is the best course in the world to help foster my mathematical abilities and keen interest in pure mathematics,” says Ethan. “My primary goal in studying mathematics at a tertiary level is to attain the deepest and most diverse mathematical education, which will not only allow me to find the area I am truly most passionate and curious about, but also further my understanding of that specific field to best equip me for future mathematical research.”

At Cambridge, Ethan will study the Mathematical Tripos, a programme renowned for its rigour and comprehensive approach to pure mathematics. The course structure will provide him with foundational theory before allowing him to explore various branches of mathematics in increasing depth.

Ethan looks forward to being taught by “world-leading mathematicians who not only fundamentally understand the subject and thus provide excellent teaching but serve as an inspiration for my own mathematical journey.”

The Myers Scholarship was established in 2000 by the late Sir Douglas Myers. The scholarship provides an opportunity for students who have already distinguished themselves academically to take up a place at Cambridge University. Sir Douglas expressed the hope that graduates will return to New Zealand to become leaders in their chosen fields, and to directly benefit New Zealand and its people.

