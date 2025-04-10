Learning Support Is Desperately Needed In Early Childhood Education

Education in Aotearoa New Zealand begins with Early Childhood Education (ECE), moving to primary, secondary schools and then to tertiary providers. Throughout this continuum, additional learning support is often required, and currently there is a significant demand that is unmet.

“Children do not turn up for education when they are five! They begin that journey in ECE, and the learning support throughout that child’s life will determine their educational success, along with the fiscal cost to the government over that child’s lifetime,” says Kathy Wolfe, CE Te Rito Maioha.

NZEI recently released the Learning Support Workforce Plan 2025-2029 that identified areas for investment and intervention over a five-year period to build the workforce to embed and expand an inclusive education system in Aotearoa New Zealand that is child-centred, rights-based, strengths-based, and respects the mana of our tamariki.

The report set out a sound strategy to rectify what is a significant gap in Aotearoa’s education system pointing out that ‘no amount of ‘rearranging of the deck chairs’ by reallocating existing staffing and resourcing is going to fix deep seated issues in the capacity and capability of our system.’

Jill Bond, CEO of New Zealand Kindergartens believes “the education system has under-served learners with diverse needs for decades. The evidence and literature is clear, that investing early in the life of a child matters for a lifetime. Working with and supporting tamariki and whānau through early childhood education could change the life outcomes of a child.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Through early support, parents and caregivers will be better placed to balance the myriad of responsibilities that they have for their child, other children, working and contributing to society.”

“Many children with identified additional learning needs, have transitioned from ECE to the schooling system and have been lost, many of them stood down, or had their attendance restricted because the school was not sufficiently resourced to meet the individual needs of the child.”

“This needs to change as it is discriminatory, says Cathy Wilson, CE, Montessori Aotearoa New Zealand. “We need the government to make brave and bold decisions to truly support our youngest citizens with a consistent approach across the education sectors to give them the best start possible.”

“Currently, children with learning needs in ECE do not receive the additional government support and expert knowledge in a timely manner. The waiting lists simply do not work in early childhood as evidenced when parents learn that their child is struggling with learning. Those parents often feel that they are left in limbo, waiting up to nine months for support, and in many cases there is simply no funding available.”

“We must and we should do better. The government need to immediately reactivate the inactive Learning Support Groups to address the list of ECE concerns demonstrate they are taking this issue seriously,” says Mrs Wilson.

Learning support in ECE – concerns

1. Limited access to specialist support

Access to learning support specialists (e.g. speech-language therapists, occupational therapists, early intervention teachers) can be slow and inconsistent, especially in rural areas.

Waiting lists for assessments or interventions can delay critical early support.

2. Funding and resourcing constraints

Many ECE services report that funding for learning support is not sufficient to meet the needs of all children.

The cost of employing additional staff or accessing specialists often falls on services or families, which can be a barrier.

3. Staff capability and confidence

ECE kaiako may not always feel confident or adequately trained to support children with diverse learning needs, especially where those needs are complex or require specialist strategies.

Ongoing professional development in inclusive practices and neurodiversity is not always accessible or prioritised.

4. Gaps in early identification

Early identification of learning needs can be inconsistent, depending on the knowledge and experience of the teaching team and the availability of developmental screening tools.

Some tamariki may not be assessed until they enter primary school, missing the opportunity for earlier support.

5. Communication with whānau and agencies

Collaborative planning between ECE services, whānau, and agencies such as the Ministry of Education or Oranga Tamariki can sometimes be fragmented.

Whānau can feel left out of decision-making or unsure of the process to get their child the support they need.

6. Transition to school

Ensuring a smooth transition for tamariki with learning needs is a concern, especially if there is limited continuity of support between ECE and school.

Communication between ECE and new entrant teachers varies widely and is not always structured or clear.

7. Equity of access

Tamariki from marginalised backgrounds, including those from low-income families, migrant families or with disabilities, may face more barriers to accessing timely learning support.

Cultural responsiveness and inclusive practice are not always well embedded across the sector.

© Scoop Media

