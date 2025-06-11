University Of Auckland Vice-Chancellor To Step Down In 2026

Professor Dawn Freshwater / Photo: Chris Loufte, University of Auckland

Professor Dawn Freshwater will step down from her role as Vice-Chancellor at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland after nearly six years in office.

Professor Dawn Freshwater became the University’s first female Vice-Chancellor in March 2020 on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic. She successfully guided the University through a swift transition to online teaching, enabling domestic students and offshore international students to continue their studies.

University Chancellor Cecilia Tarrant said Professor Freshwater has worked tirelessly in the face of extraordinary times for the tertiary education sector and will leave the University in a position of strength.

“Under Professor Freshwater’s leadership, the University has sustained its global positioning as a top-100 University (QS 65), maintained solid financials in an increasingly complex national and global context, increased domestic and international student numbers, and, in particular, seen significant growth in postgraduate students.

“During Covid-19, Professor Freshwater supported an extensive staff process to develop a new vision and strategy: Taumata Teitei Vision 2030 and Strategic Plan 2025, which was updated in 2024. This launched a significant transformation agenda, which has been realised in the years since.

“We are grateful that Professor Freshwater has given us an extended notice period. This will allow the University to commence a full international search for a new Vice-Chancellor, while maintaining our momentum.’’

Professor Freshwater has led the University with a focus on excellence. This has seen a growing number of academics recognised among the top two percent of researchers in the world, of which she is one. Notable developments include research partnerships through Horizon Europe, the success of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the development of the Newmarket Innovation Precinct.

Ensuring the nation’s leading University offers students a positive, rewarding, and quality experience was a priority for the Vice-Chancellor. The University of Auckland is ranked No. 1 in the country for graduate employability, and this year’s opening of the partially student-funded Hiwa Recreation Centre was a further highlight. She is currently leading the University's response to the challenges and opportunities presented by the accelerated adoption of AI.

The Vice-Chancellor commented that “It is critical for the University of Auckland to remain a comprehensive university, offering students a wide range of options and undertaking research across all disciplines. I believe, unlike many parts of a polarising world, that New Zealanders continue to value what we offer our communities and broader society.”

Professor Freshwater commented on cuts to research funding, particularly for the humanities and social sciences. “The nature of the world’s great challenges requires contributions from all disciplines to address them, and that we must not lose sight of people as the world advances through technology.”

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor has also commented globally on the challenges facing universities and university leadership, particularly the complex international issues impacting staff and students and misinformation and disinformation. She has described the importance of moral courage in navigating this environment.

Professor Freshwater has raised the University’s profile internationally among peers in higher education and research, and alongside Prime Ministers and political leaders on overseas missions. She has also forged city partnerships, notably with Eden Park, the Auckland Business Chamber and others that reflect the institution’s commitment to Tāmaki Mākaurau.

Professor Freshwater chairs Universities NZ’s Research Committee and serves as the deputy chair of Research Australia. She is a globally recognised leader, Chair of APRU, Director of U21, and a sought-after speaker at higher education conferences around the world.

The University expects to formally farewell Professor Freshwater in the first half of 2026.

