Academic Freedom Legislation Important Step To Save Universities From Themselves

The Inter-University Council on Academic Freedom (IUCAF), a subcommittee of the Free Speech Union, submitted today in support of the Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 2) 2025. The submission commends key strengths and provides several recommendations to ensure academic freedom is protected in New Zealand universities, says Professor Paul Moon, Co-Chairperson of IUCAF.

“Academic freedom is essential for universities to uphold if academics and students are to speak freely. We welcome the Education and Training Amendment Bill, which the Free Speech Union contributed to extensively, to protect and enable academics and students to speak without fear of retribution.

“Research by the Free Speech Union and others clearly shows that academic freedom is in jeopardy in New Zealand, despite being enshrined in the Education and Training Act. Universities are not currently doing the job they’re legally obliged and publicly funded to do.

“We welcome the introduction of duties on universities to protect and promote academic freedom. We commend that the Bill would prevent universities from denying speakers based on controversial or unpopular opinions, and the introduction of annual reporting requirements.

“To ensure the Bill has the full effect of enhancing academic freedom in New Zealand, we have several recommendations. We’ve proposed that free speech policies avoid language that could actually limit speech, that a clear definition of ‘institutional neutrality’ is provided to avoid misunderstanding, and that annual reports be made publicly available.

“A culture of fear on our campuses has prevailed for too long. This is the reinforcement universities need to once again return to fostering open dialogue and debate.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

