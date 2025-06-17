PPTA Hopes For Simple And Speedy Collective Agreement Talks

PPTA Te Wehengarua members hope their negotiations for a new collective agreement, beginning today, are as simple as the issues at the heart of the talks.

“A properly resourced and valued secondary teaching force is a cornerstone of our public education system in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua president.

“Public education strengthens communities and provides opportunities for all ākonga. Secondary teaching is an integral part of public education and it is an incredible career – knowing that every day, in some way, you are making a difference to the lives of young people, is an amazing feeling.

“The work is also incredibly demanding and, sadly, increasing numbers of secondary teachers are leaving for better paid teaching jobs overseas or better paid and more manageable jobs here.

“The solution is not about hiring more unqualified and unregistered people, nor is it about importing teachers from overseas and consequently worsening the global teacher shortage. The sustainable and long-term solution is simple. Make secondary teaching an attractive career option for New Zealanders through competitive salary rates and making the workload manageable by providing students with adequate learning, cultural and pastoral support.”

“A properly resourced secondary teaching force underpins a strong public education system, which creates strong communities and a strong economy. Everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand wants strong communities and a strong economy.

“We hope the Government will agree that the solution is simple – improve pay rates and conditions through a new collective agreement for secondary teachers. Let’s get this sorted simply and quickly, for the sake of our young people and our teachers.”

