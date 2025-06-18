Making First Aid Training More Accessible: MediTrain Launches New Manual

MediTrain is proud to announce the release of its new First Aid Manual, Edition 5, part of a wider commitment to making first aid training accessible, engaging and effective for all learners across New Zealand.

While a manual might not sound like front-page news, this release reflects something bigger. At MediTrain, we believe that first aid is too important to be treated as a box-ticking exercise. It should be practical, memorable, and inclusive. That’s why we’ve put real investment into ensuring our course materials, including the manual and our suite of training videos, are designed with all kinds of learners in mind.

Whether it’s a high school student doing their first course or a workplace refresher for someone with English as a second language, our goal is to make sure every learner leaves with skills they can recall and use in a real emergency.

The new manual features:

A layout that matches the course flow for easier learning

Step-by-step formatting with clear visual cues and practical examples

Simplified language to support learners of all backgrounds

Space to add course notes and emergency contact details

"We’ve always believed in the power of good teaching, and that includes good materials," says MediTrain owner Adrian Brown. "If you want people to remember what to do under pressure, you need to teach in a way that sticks. That means using video, props, real scenarios and course materials that are visually strong and easy to follow."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading MediTrain is a nationwide provider of First Aid Courses in New Zealand, delivering practical, flexible training trusted by schools, businesses, community groups and individuals.

MediTrain’s investment in accessibility also extends beyond the classroom. The range of Mindray AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) includes models with language options, including te reo Māori a feature designed to help remove barriers in emergency situations.

"First aid should be for everyone," says Adrian. "Whether it’s the course itself or the tools we supply, we want to make sure they work for a wide range of people and communities."

By combining practical delivery with flexible formats and strong learning resources, MediTrain continues to lead in first aid education that puts people first.

Further Information

NZQA accredited with over 30 years of experience in first aid training, MediTrain prides itself on being a leader in the field. Our nationwide presence, bolstered by a team of expert instructors and a customer-centric philosophy, ensures top-tier education standards.

© Scoop Media

