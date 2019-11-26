Dr Dariusz Leszczynski’s visit to New Zealand

18.11.2019

Press release for Dr Dariusz Leszczynski’s visit to New Zealand

For immediate release:

Dr. Dariusz Leszczynski, PhD, DSc Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry, Division of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, at the University of Helsinki, Finland, is visiting New Zealand this month.

Dr. Leszczynski, who researches non-ionizing radiation, says “there is continuous talk about assuring that 5G maintains low levels of EMF exposure. However, there is not sufficient scientific research to show that low levels assure no health effects in short- and long-term exposures (acute and chronic exposures). It seems that the telecom industry assumes that their low level exposures will not cause any health effects, and the telecom industry forcefully imposes this scientifically unsupported assumption on others, especially governmental decision-makers.”

Nelson lawyer Sue Grey who specialises in complex emerging issues is coordinating Professor Leszczynski's national lecture tour. She says "The rollout of 5G has been planned without any public consultation. As people become aware of international health and safety, environmental and security concerns with 5G they have many questions. We are extremely lucky to have a world expert of Professor Leszczynsk's stature sharing his expertise with us. In addition to his public talks, the Ministers of Health, Environment and Communication and their advisors have been invited to a private meeting with Professor Leszczynski so they can be better informed when they make decisions on behalf of the New Zealand public." The visit has been crowd-funded by generous contributions from citizens.

Dr. Leszczynski says, ““In my lectures I will present the current scientific knowledge as well as the current lack of scientific research on the biological and health effects of the 5G millimeter-waves. I will also present the evidence, and the reasoning, for the invocation of the Precautionary Principle and for the temporary moratorium on 5G deployment, while awaiting for the much needed scientific research on millimeter-waves.”

Dr Leszczynski will speak in four centres around the country:

Auckland: November 19th; 6:30 to 8:00 PM

Venue: Auckland University Library Lecture Theatre B15, Building 109 at the corner of Princes St and Alfred St.

Hawke’s Bay (Havelock North): November 24th; 3:30 to 5:50 PM

Venue: Iona College – Blyth Performing Arts Centre, 42 Lucknow Road, Havelock North.

Wellington: November 27th; Time: 5:45 to 7:45 PM

Venue: Rutherford House Lecture Theatre 1 (RHLT1), Pipitea Campus, Victoria Business School, Victoria University of Wellington.

Nelson: November 29th; 7:00 to 10:00 PM

Venue: Suter Theatre, 208 Bridge Street, Nelson.



ENDS

References:



Professor Leszczynski’s CV and blog:

https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/cv-november-2018/

Scientists and doctors recommend a moratorium on 5G

https://www.5gappeal.eu/the-5g-appeal/

International appeal Stop 5G on Earth and in Space with signatories from 204 countries and territories, ready to deliver to governments.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b8dbc1b7c9327d89d9428a4/t/5dbf70e38fc82a626b9c8483/1572827367389/International+Appeal+-+Stop+5G+on+Earth+and+in+Space.pdf

