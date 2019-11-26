News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dr Dariusz Leszczynski’s visit to New Zealand

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 11:58 am
Press Release: Sue Grey

18.11.2019

Press release for Dr Dariusz Leszczynski’s visit to New Zealand

For immediate release:

Dr. Dariusz Leszczynski, PhD, DSc Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry, Division of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, at the University of Helsinki, Finland, is visiting New Zealand this month.

Dr. Leszczynski, who researches non-ionizing radiation, says “there is continuous talk about assuring that 5G maintains low levels of EMF exposure. However, there is not sufficient scientific research to show that low levels assure no health effects in short- and long-term exposures (acute and chronic exposures). It seems that the telecom industry assumes that their low level exposures will not cause any health effects, and the telecom industry forcefully imposes this scientifically unsupported assumption on others, especially governmental decision-makers.”

Nelson lawyer Sue Grey who specialises in complex emerging issues is coordinating Professor Leszczynski's national lecture tour. She says "The rollout of 5G has been planned without any public consultation. As people become aware of international health and safety, environmental and security concerns with 5G they have many questions. We are extremely lucky to have a world expert of Professor Leszczynsk's stature sharing his expertise with us. In addition to his public talks, the Ministers of Health, Environment and Communication and their advisors have been invited to a private meeting with Professor Leszczynski so they can be better informed when they make decisions on behalf of the New Zealand public." The visit has been crowd-funded by generous contributions from citizens.

Dr. Leszczynski says, ““In my lectures I will present the current scientific knowledge as well as the current lack of scientific research on the biological and health effects of the 5G millimeter-waves. I will also present the evidence, and the reasoning, for the invocation of the Precautionary Principle and for the temporary moratorium on 5G deployment, while awaiting for the much needed scientific research on millimeter-waves.”

Dr Leszczynski will speak in four centres around the country:

Auckland: November 19th; 6:30 to 8:00 PM
Venue: Auckland University Library Lecture Theatre B15, Building 109 at the corner of Princes St and Alfred St.

Hawke’s Bay (Havelock North): November 24th; 3:30 to 5:50 PM
Venue: Iona College – Blyth Performing Arts Centre, 42 Lucknow Road, Havelock North.

Wellington: November 27th; Time: 5:45 to 7:45 PM
Venue: Rutherford House Lecture Theatre 1 (RHLT1), Pipitea Campus, Victoria Business School, Victoria University of Wellington.

Nelson: November 29th; 7:00 to 10:00 PM
Venue: Suter Theatre, 208 Bridge Street, Nelson.


ENDS

References:

Professor Leszczynski’s CV and blog:
https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/cv-november-2018/

Scientists and doctors recommend a moratorium on 5G
https://www.5gappeal.eu/the-5g-appeal/

International appeal Stop 5G on Earth and in Space with signatories from 204 countries and territories, ready to deliver to governments.
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b8dbc1b7c9327d89d9428a4/t/5dbf70e38fc82a626b9c8483/1572827367389/International+Appeal+-+Stop+5G+on+Earth+and+in+Space.pdf

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sue Grey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 