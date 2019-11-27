Measles case on Fiji to Auckland flight

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified of passengers with measles on a flight from Nadi to Auckland last week.

ARPHS Medical Officer of Health Dr Maria Poynter says people who may have been exposed on this flight should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

Flight details

- The flight departed Nadi, Fiji on Air New Zealand flight NZ 53 at 2.00 pm on Friday 22 November, landing at 5.10 pm in Auckland on the same day.

Passengers on the flight should check their immunity and watch for symptoms. "It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

Dr Poynter says those symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body," she says.

If you were on one of the flights and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.

Vaccination with the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine offers the best protection against measles. One dose will prevent measles in 95 per cent of people, while having two doses will protect 99 per cent of people who have the vaccine.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.

