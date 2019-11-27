News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Experts Challenge Current Concussion Practice

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Geneva Healthcare

Twelve locally and internationally renowned Concussion experts gathered at the second BrainStorm Concussion Conference hosted by Geneva Healthcare with the support of ACC, MedTech, and the Auckland University of Technology. The headline speakers included Dr John Leddy and Dr Steven Flanagan from the United States of America, Associate Professor Karen Barlow from Australia, amongst other distinguished industry speakers.

Along with hundreds of clinicians, academics, researchers, social workers and a wide range of Allied Health specialists, the conference set the scene for continued professional development, collaboration and discussions on the latest on assessment, diagnosis, treatment and management of concussion.

Duncan Reid, Professor of Physiotherapy at the Auckland University of Technology, said “the presentations all linked in some way or another and reinforced and challenged current practice. There were great questions from the audience, and there were good discussions. I think the conference hit its mark”.

BrainStorm 2019 provided a unique opportunity to share ideas about ways to tackle the challenges of Traumatic Brain Injury, and to reflect on what has been learned so far,” says Dr Kelly Jones, a registered psychologist with extensive experience in neuropsychological assessment.

According to ACC, it is estimated that up to 36,000 people suffer Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) in New Zealand every year, of which 95% are mild. The majority do not seek medical assistance or report this to ACC. ACC statistics show that nearly 14,000 people are treated for TBIs each year.

As a leading provider of rehabilitation, disability, wellness and home support services, Geneva is in a position to assist in achieving a coordinated approach to injury prevention, care and recovery, by facilitating the collaboration and networking of health professionals as well key groups like ACC. This conference tables revolutionary ideas and encourages sharing of knowledge, best practice and technology. Ultimately, the aim is to enable New Zealanders to have a better quality of life on their journey to recovery,” says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

To find out more information on rehabilitation support, please go to www.genevahealth.com

