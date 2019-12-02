Wānangatia te wahakura in Rotorua

Source: Hapai Te Hauora

On 3rd and 4th of December Hāpai Te Hauora and Kia Wana Lakes Baby Service are partnering to hold a two day wānanga at Te Puia, Rotorua for Te Rā Mokopuna Ora (National Safe Sleep Day). Wānangatia te wahakura, previously held by Hāpai te Hauora this year, drew together around 60 people including whānau, community members, health care professionals and stakeholders committed to supporting the capacity of wahakura. This second wānanga will include discussions from a range of presenters and workshops, sharing kōrero pertaining to the mana, sustainability and importance of wahakura.

"Wahakura are the only safe sleeping space which are made of natural resources and crafted using Māori ancestral weaving methods. While wahakura allow for protection against Sudden Unexpected Death in Infants (SUDI), wahakura also support Maori understandings of health through reconnection to Māori ancestral ways of doing and being. Wahakura provide an opportunity for whānau to connect with te ao Māori as these vessels draw on ancestral knowledge which centralises the the mana of mokopuna and whakapapa" says Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora.

"Our partnership with the Kia Wana Lakes Baby Service has assisted in developing new connections across organisations, families and communities. This event ensures collective wellbeing by providing Maori communities with everyday examples of healthy practices both within the environment and with the wider family" says Fay Selby-Law, General Manager of the SUDI Prevention Coordination Service.

"Within our region, we realise the importance and see the immense benefits of hapū wānanga (Māori antenatal birthing classes) and wahakura wānanga. We would like to acknowledge these wānanga within the respective regions where expert weavers, teach whānau how to weave their own wahakura. Weaving places priority on nurturing and providing protection for our mokopuna to come. What we are also seeing is whānau learning about how to support and nourish their personal wellbeing and ultimately becoming smoke-free through the journey of wahakura" says the Kia Wana Lakes Baby Team, based in Rotorua.

Please see below the programme for the day:

Day 1, 3rd December:

9am- mihi whakatau at Tangatarua (Te Puia)

9:50am- presentation from Dr David Tipene-Leach

11am- Weavers, whānau weaving tour at Te Puia & Pā Harakeke

Day 2, 4th December:

9am- DHB- models of care

12:30PM: Whānau SUDI story presentation

