News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Incident management by disability support service

Monday, 9 December 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a disability support service in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to appropriately support staff to manage an incident with a woman in its care.

The woman has an intellectual disability and was under a compulsory care order. She had a history of being verbally abusive, destructive and violent and was receiving full time care in a secure unit run by the disability service.

Due to the woman’s history, there were plans in place to manage her when she was in a heightened state. Those plans involved giving the woman space to calm down and avoiding physical contact, as touching triggered her.

On the day in question, the woman’s behaviour and mood deteriorated and she entered the staff office, threw herself on the floor twice and grabbed, pulled and threw objects around the office. A support worker removed her from the office using physical contact.

While Ms Wall was critical of the support worker’s actions, she considered that the disability service failed to provide adequate induction and training when the support worker was first employed less than two months prior to the incident.

"I am thoughtful of the very specialised service that is being provided to [the woman] (such as that she is the sole client), and would expect that training and support for all staff reflected this level of specialisation," Ms Wall said.

Ms Wall was also critical of the failure to inform the woman’s welfare guardian of the incident, and staff’s lack of clarity on when incidents needed to be reported.

Following recommendations from the HDC, the disability service has since improved its training for staff and incident reporting. Rose Wall recommended that both the support worker and the disability service apologise to the woman.

The full report for case 17HDC00439 is available on the HDC website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has won Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14-year history. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 