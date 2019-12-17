News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Restricted

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealanders for Health Research


Health research advocate New Zealanders for Health Research (NZHR) says the government’s proposed Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission is set to be starved of the resources it needs to be effective.

NZHR Chief Executive, Chris Higgins, said listed objectives of the Commission require it to be an agent for fruitful outcomes that will produce beneficial policy for mental health and addictions, practice and service delivery.

“The government’s current level of investment in mental health research stands at an inadequate 0.5% of mental health care service delivery costs. Their investment in mental health and addictions research should be at least 2.4% of the costs of service provision” said Mr Higgins.

“The current level of investment is about 20% of what it should be and if this doesn’t change the Commission will be hamstrung in its ability to be an effective agent to bring about much needed improvement to both the delivery of mental health and addictions services and kiwis’ mental health and wellbeing.”

Mr Higgins said that NZHR supports the establishment of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission and wants it to be successful in implementing the recommendations of He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

“The recommendations in this report were not in fact supported by any research based evidence, because the research simply doesn’t exist” said Higgins.

“This underscores the need for the Commission to be resourced so that it can develop an evidence base for its work, and NZHR has made this the central point of its submission to Parliament’s Health Committee”


For a copy of NZHR’s submission on the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill click here

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealanders for Health Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 