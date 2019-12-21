News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Thanks given by Bay of Plenty DHB following eruption

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: Bay Of Plenty DHB

Thanks given by Bay of Plenty District Health Board following Whakaari – White Island eruption

Thanks are being given to all those who have given gifts and donations, or offered their support in other ways, to Whakatāne Hospital staff following the Whakaari - White Island eruption.

“The staff at Whakatāne Hospital have been overwhelmed with the gifts of love and support since the Whakaari – White Island eruption on Monday 9 December,” said Bay Of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Interim Chief Executive Simon Everitt.

“These have come in many different forms and from many different avenues. There are too many people to mention individually but as an organisation we wanted people to know just how much their kindness at this time, whatever shape that has taken, has been appreciated.”

The gestures of goodwill included dozens of messages of support from the public, flowers and numerous deliveries of food to support staff including: trays of kiwifruit, water, cakes, chips, chocolate, fruit platters and cherries. There were also hand-painted messages from local schools; staff whip-arounds at other critical care units and pizzas from colleagues at Tauranga Hospital.

Characteristic of the type of gifts and kindness received was the delivery of a box of food by members of the Rural Women’s Network to Whakatāne Hospital. The group also delivered boxes of food to St John and Whakatāne Coastguard.

“We have also been supported by our healthcare colleagues at other DHBs in terms of them releasing staff members with specific expertise, to offer the benefit of their knowledge and experience. For example we have had visits from both a clinical psychologist from Christchurch, who was involved in their earthquakes of 2010 and 2011, and an experienced trauma nurse from Waikato DHB.

“In light of all of this generosity I would like to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the BOPDHB to all those who have supported our staff at such a trying time.”

