News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

50 years of newborn screening

Tuesday, 7 January 2020, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

A screening programme that has seen thousands of newborn babies avoid a potential life of ill-health and suffering has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“Newborn screening, popularly known as the ‘Heel Prick Test’ or ‘Guthrie Test’, was first introduced as a national programme in New Zealand in 1969 and is one of the most successful screening programmes in New Zealand and around the world,” says Deborah Woodley, Deputy Director-General Population Health and Prevention at the Ministry of Health.

“This screening means that metabolic conditions can be diagnosed before a baby becomes unwell and treatment can start straight away before life-threatening illness or developmental delays occur.

“Each year over 99 percent of all babies born in New Zealand are screened. That’s about 64,000 babies, of which, on average approximately 50 are identified as needing treatment,” says Deborah Woodley.

“In 2018, 67 New Zealand-born babies benefitted from metabolic screening. The impact of this is far-reaching as it affects the quality of life and future health of each child diagnosed with a condition, and also the quality of life of their family, whānau and their ability to contribute to society over time.”

“The impact the programme has had in improving the lives of thousands of children and their families over the last 50 years is substantial, and so important to acknowledge,” says Deborah Woodley. “The programme has evolved considerably over time. More conditions are being screened for and long-term research studies are improving treatment of the conditions.

“The programme is successfully managed and coordinated by LabPLUS, the Auckland District Health Board laboratory at Auckland Hospital in partnership with the Ministry of Health’s National Screening Unit, which has responsibility for the funding, monitoring and strategic direction of the programme.

“I’d like to personally thank the people who deliver this important programme, along with the midwives who perform the heel prick screening tests. Families are extremely grateful to have such a successful programme in place.”

To mark the 50-year celebration, the Ministry of Health has created six unique videos that tell the stories of the difference metabolic screening has made to the lives of New Zealand families. These moving stories highlight the way that early intervention is vital to making a difference to someone with a metabolic condition.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 