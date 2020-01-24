News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

“Thrilled & Relieved” Vital Drug May Be Funded

Friday, 24 January 2020, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand

Years of lobbying appear to have paid off in the fight for funding of a revolutionary drug to treat cystic fibrosis.

Pharmac has today announced it’s reached a provisional agreement with drug company Vertex to fund ivacaftor, better known as Kalydeco. If feedback from a consultation process with health professionals is supportive and the proposal approved, patients could get access to the drug from as early as March 1st.

“This is a monumental day for the CF community and marks the culmination of many years of lobbying for access to innovative medicines,” says Cystic Fibrosis NZ Chief Executive Jane Bollard.
“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this campaign for their persistence and determination to keep on fighting” says Bollard. “A special thanks to Eddie and Emma Porter of the ‘Kalydeco for Kiwis’ advocacy group for their work on the campaign”.
The Porters are parents to Otis, aged two and a half, who was born with the inherited, life-threatening lung disorder that effects the lungs and digestive system. The couple established the ‘Kalydeco for Kiwis’ campaign in 2018, a year after Otis’ birth, culminating in the delivery of an 11,000-strong petition to parliament last November calling for the drug to be funded immediately. Pharmac agreed in principal to fund Kalydeco last February, but only as a low priority, meaning the chances of it ever being funded were slim and unclear. This agreement now gives patients far more certainty.

“This is so exciting for the future of not only our own little boy but dozens of other CF patients in New Zealand with the G551D mutation who are in desperate need of Kalydeco” says Eddie Porter. “This will completely change Otis’ future and give him a life expectancy well beyond the current CF average of 37 years. He now realistically faces less sickness and hospitalisation from debilitating lung infections in the future and the chance of living a far more normal life, like other Kiwi boys his age”.

.Around 530 New Zealanders live with CF. If given the final green light, Kalydeco will treat an estimated 30 New Zealand adults and children living with the G551D mutation of the disease.

Hailed as a ‘miracle drug’, Kalydeco is the first medication to fix the underlying cystic fibrosis defect, as opposed to current medicines which only treat the symptoms. It drastically improves life expectancy and reduces life-threatening symptoms. Until now, New Zealand has been the only OECD country to NOT fund Kalydeco, with many patients considering a shift to Australia to gain access to it.

“While we are hugely excited Kalydeco has been funded, we look forward to this being the first of many more modern drugs Pharmac considers funding to treat many more of the 530 New Zealanders living with the disease, such as Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta” says Jane Bollard. “The fight for these patients continues”.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 