News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Back Pain Experts Launch Pilot

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Activeplus

Back Pain Experts Launch Pilot to Help Kiwis Get Faster Access to the Care They Need

Active+, one of New Zealand’s largest multi-disciplinary rehab suppliers has launched Go Get Active! in the Waikato. This is a ground-breaking new service for Kiwis struggling with low back pain, that need more input than the usual management from primary care. This service is part of the ACC Escalated Care Pathway pilot programs that have recently launched in New Zealand regions.

Fully funded by and in partnership with ACC, Go Get Active has been designed to help patients get faster access to the care that they need, when they need it. Treatment can involve input from an experienced group of health professionals, including spine specialists/surgeons, physiotherapists, psychologists, dieticians and traditional Maori healers, among many others.

Patients accepted into Go Get Active will also have a key contact person working alongside them throughout their treatment journey, to ensure everything is on track and that they understand their options.

“Low back pain is common in New Zealand, and for most people, settles down fairly quickly. However, some might not receive the best advice, or aren’t able to access any advice or treatment at all, and in some cases the pain can persist,” explains Active+ Director, Andy Schmidt. “When it’s on-going, it can be debilitating – physically, psychologically, and socially. It impacts on a person’s ability to work, as well as their time with friends and family.”

Go Get Active is a new community-based back pain treatment approach that will enable patients that need it to benefit from the expertise of a multi-disciplinary team,” adds Andy. “As well as identifying the best treatment options for each individual, the programme should help people gain a better understanding of their back pain and equip them with the skills they need to make positive changes going forward.”

According to Active+, Go Get Active will help more Kiwis get to grips with their back pain, reducing pain-related distress and improving their quality of life. If the pilot is successful, Active+ hopes to roll Go Get Active out across other regions of New Zealand.

To apply, patients need to live in the Waikato, be 18+ years old and have had pain for more than 3 weeks but less than a year. Their low back pain must also have been caused by an injury. For those eligible, the program will be fully funded by ACC with no surcharges.

Those interested in applying for Go Get Active can phone 0800 GOGETACTIVE. A member of the Active+ team will ask some confidential questions. They will then either invite the patient in to one of their locations throughout Waikato for an assessment, or – if they are not eligible – point them in the right direction or advise them on the best practice treatment for their low back pain.

Active+ is a 100% Kiwi owned physiotherapy and rehabilitation network that was founded by Gill Webb in 1990. Since then, it is estimated that Active+ has helped more than 300,000 New Zealanders with injury prevention, rehabilitation and wellness.

Active+ has evolved since the early days. It is has led the market by not only offering physiotherapy, but the full range of rehabilitation services such as occupational therapists, psychologists and medical doctors.

There is now a growing network of over 20 clinics across the North and South Islands that deliver physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation services. 650 clinicians deliver services to New Zealanders every day in their workplaces, in their homes and from the practices.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Activeplus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 