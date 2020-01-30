News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bupa urges more emphasis on nursing as shortage looms

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: Bupa


30 JANUARY 2020


Bupa Managing Director and Lead Nurse, Carolyn Cooper is urging the Government to do more to highlight nursing as a career as the country faces a nursing shortage.

There are currently almost 4,000 nurses in the aged care industry overall with a vacancy rate of more than 700 nurses. Ms Cooper, who has had a long career in nursing, says the demand will continue to climb.

“We’ll need an extra 1,500 registered nurses by 2026 in the aged care industry alone. This is very serious and will impact all New Zealanders. Nursing is a workforce that needs greater planning and support from all areas to accommodate the needs of older people,” Ms Cooper says.

“Sometimes other areas of nursing are highlighted before aged care nursing and we want to see that change. Greater emphasis on nursing recruitment and training programmes in the sector will help to bring new nursing talent through the system. Our older vulnerable population deserve the best nurses to care for them”.

With a focus on education and further training, Bupa has its own professional development and recognition programme and scholarship opportunities to ensure aged care nurses are supported to upskill. This year is International Year of the Nurse and Midwife and also coincides with the 200th birthday of the famous nurse, Florence Nightingale.

Bupa recently increased its workers’ paid parental leave by 12 weeks for primary carers and two weeks for secondary carers. The company also announced last year that it would provide 20 days paid domestic violence leave to their people.

As one of the largest aged care providers in New Zealand, Bupa has implemented a collective agreement that recognised their nurses with a lift in their hourly pay rate, equalling the current pay rates of District Health Boards.

Bupa Clinical Services Director, Katherine Foulkes says it’s vital that the focus of 2020 should be on the impact nurses make on aged care every day.

“We’re really proud of our nursing team and we’ll be recognising and acknowledging their professionalism throughout the year. Nurses are the heart of a care home and we thank our nurses for their dedication,” Ms Foulkes explains.

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bupa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 