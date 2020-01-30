DAISY Awards come to MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora



30 January 2019

Recognising nurses and midwives who go above and beyond for their patients is the premise behind the DAISY Awards, an international program that had recently launched across MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora.

Patients, whānau, staff and members of the public can nominate a nurse or midwife they believe has demonstrated extraordinary care and is deserving of recognition. A steering committee will determine the winner from amongst the nominees, and present them with an award for their exceptional work.

The introduction of the DAISY Award program coincides with 2020 being the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

Executive director of Nursing and Midwifery, Celina Eves, says the awards are an excellent way to showcase the extraordinary staff at MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora. “We are proud to be among the healthcare organisations participating in the DAISY Award programme. Nurses and midwives are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses and midwives know their work is highly valued, and the DAISY Awards provide a way for us to do that.”

Nurses and midwives who receive a DAISY Award will join a network of thousands of nurses worldwide who have been recognised as providing exemplary patient care. The Award programme is currently in more than 26 countries around the world, in over 4000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing.

The Awards were created in 1999 by the family of the late Patrick J. Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalised profoundly touched his family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses and midwives in a very public way, and the DAISY Awards were formed.

For more information, including a complete listing of healthcare organisations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org

An official launch of the Daisy Awards included a blessing of the statues that each award honoree receives.



