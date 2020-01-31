News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Coca-Cola announcement fails to fizz

Friday, 31 January 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Yesterday Coca-Cola New Zealand announced a sugar reduction goal of 20% across its portfolio by 2025.

Māori Public Health organisation Hāpai Te Hauora welcomes the move but says if Coca-Cola was serious about tackling the harm caused by its products, it would focus on the communities most affected by obesity and dental caries.

"Coca-Cola celebrate the growth in low and no-sugar products but it’s insincere for the company to claim a leadership role in this - it’s the consumers who have forced them to clean up their act," says Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora. "This is a company that is motivated by profit and that’s the only thing they respond to. Anything else is window-dressing."

Hart urges caution before praising the company for the sugar reduction goal as there’s no sign that Coca-Cola is making any moves towards correcting health inequities in their ‘healthy lifestyles’ strategy.

"We know where the growth in low and no-sugar beverages is - it’s affluent communities who have the resources to influence change. In the supermarkets in our communities where whānau don’t have a lot of disposable income, there’s still an abundance of sugary drinks and it’s our kids whose teeth are falling out."

"We don’t just want to see a 20% reduction in sugar, we want to see a 20% tax on sugary drinks and 100% action on giving our least wealthy communities the same chance at living healthy lives as our richest."

This announcement comes on the eve of Hāpai Te Hauora’s annual summer Fizz Free Whānau challenge. Commencing on February 1, the challenge is a community-driven kaupapa now in its fourth year. Whānau commit to ditching sugary drinks for a month and Hāpai provides resources and a support network, alongside prizes for whānau who stay sugary drink free.

Fizz Free Whānau champion Graham Tipene says he’s been addicted to coke for most of his life but he’s determined to cut down for the sake of his whānau. Tipene made a Facebook post which has since gone viral, after subverting Coca-Cola’s Christmas promotion.

"They decided they would let anyone put any name they wanted on a bottle or can. I took up the offer and got Mate huka and Niho parau inscribed on the labels. That’s the truth of what the product does to us. I don’t think we should be out there celebrating having our names on something that is doing so much harm."

Tipene continues "Now they’re asking us to be impressed that their sales of bottled water are going up. Are they serious? They’re polluting our environment with plastic and making money off something that comes out of the tap, and we’re meant to be happy about it? It’s ridiculous."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 