News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

DHBs increase use of telehealth for clinical care

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Telehealth Leadership Group


A “promising” new telehealth report shows a significant increase in the number of providers and services using telehealth for the delivery of clinical care.

However, ongoing barriers to uptake and silos of data and knowledge around telehealth means successful pilots have not always translated into business as usual services.

The 2019 Telehealth Survey updates one published four years ago and shows uptake has increased considerably across all 20 DHBs with more than 1300 telehealth initiatives either active, in pilot or planned.

“Many organisations are turning to telehealth as they strive to improve the services they deliver,” the report says.

“However, uptake of telehealth often relies on local champions and although many barriers have improved (namely interconnectivity and cost) barriers such as lack of clear leadership and governance, difficulty circumnavigating funding models and access to devices and high-speed internet connections remain.”

Published by the New Zealand Telehealth Leadership Group, the report shows that many more clinical services are using video-based telehealth technologies and all but one DHB is using it for patient consultations.

“The growth is significant, not only in the number of DHBs, but also in the number of clinical services represented, the frequency of usage and the types of telehealth interactions,” it says.

Claire Hardie is a radiation oncologist at Palmerston North Hospital and uses video conferencing for first appointments and follow-up appointments with certain patients.

The video links to New Plymouth, Hastings and Masterton Hospitals where patients are accompanied by a nurse, who in some cases is trained to do physical examinations.

Hardie says she sees one to two new patients a week in this way and holds follow-up clinics twice a month, greatly reducing the distance these patients have to travel for appointments and the disturbance that causes in their lives.

Telehealth also means less time away for consultants as it reduces demand for the regular face-to-face visiting clinics they do in the regions.

Hardie says the service has been running for nearly two years and there is potential to expand it into other areas and run telehealth clinics from places even closer to people’s homes.

The report says that a significant increase in telehealth services is forecast by DHB clinical services, however half of the DHBs say that capacity is insufficient to meet even current demands.

“There is still much to be done for telehealth to become a sustainable and business-as-usual enabler that is embedded in health care delivery,” the report says.

“There is room for improvement in business plans, investment in infrastructure, human resources, the implementation of business-as-usual practices and formal evaluations to support robust business cases.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Telehealth Leadership Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 