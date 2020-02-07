News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Healthline support with novel coronavirus health advice and

Friday, 7 February 2020, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


The Ministry of Health is strongly encouraging people in self-isolation, as a result of their travel to China, to register with Healthline. They do this by calling the dedicated Healthline 0800 number from 5.00pm today (Friday 7 February 2020). Healthline will register people and regularly check on their welfare and wellbeing while in self-isolation.

Since 6 January 2020 the National Telehealth Service, which provides the Healthline service, has been working with the Ministry of Health to support the novel coronavirus response and to support those impacted and concerned. People have been directed to Healthline for advice and information.

Healthline is funded by the Ministry of Health and is part of the National Telehealth Service. CEO of the National Telehealth Service Andrew Slater said today “In previous years at this time of year we would talk to around 900 people a day in Healthline – this year we are taking close to 1,100 calls a day from people who have concerns about novel coronavirus or flu-like symptoms. That’s a 22% increase.”

“Since 30 January 2020 we have spoken to 1,175 people who have called us specifically to discuss novel coronavirus. Our busiest day was Monday 3 February. At this stage no one we have spoken to has met the Ministry of Health clinical criteria for a novel coronavirus test and been advised to visit a medical practitioner.”

“In addition, over the last two days nearly 300 people have downloaded our novel coronavirus health resources available online in Simplified Chinese and English.”

“As we saw enquiries grow and had a better understanding of the questions and concerns people had, we established a dedicated Healthline 0800 number for novel coronavirus health advice and information, to ensure people were able to have their novel coronavirus questions answered even faster.”

That number is 0800 358 5453 – it is free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (from international SIMs people can call +64 9 358 5453). People calling that line will be able to talk with a member of the National Telehealth Service. They have access to interpreters.

Healthline’s main number is still the one to call for non-novel coronavirus health concerns (0800 611 116). Whichever number you call, you will get professional health advice and information.

Advice about self-isolation:

Self-isolation means avoiding situations where you could infect other people. This means all situations where you may come in contact with others, such as social gatherings, work, school, child care/pre-school centres, university, faith-based gatherings, aged care and health care facilities, prisons, sports gatherings, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls, and all public gatherings.

If you are a visitor to New Zealand, this means you should avoid sitting in a restaurant, participating in any type of tour group, or using public transport, including flights, buses, and trains between cities in New Zealand [source: https://www.health.govt.nz/].


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 