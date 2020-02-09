News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MedCan Summit 2020 Confirms World-leading Speakers

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 12:15 pm
Press Release: BioTechNZ

MedCan 2020 organisers have confirmed that 30 subject experts will present at New Zealand’s first international medicinal cannabis summit. Scientists, medical experts, clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers, both international and Kiwis will present up to date information, learnings and first-hand insights on this new frontier of care.

Organised by BioTechNZ, the summit will take place at Auckland’s SkyCity Convention Centre on Thursday 19 March, with pre-summit workshops to be held on 18 March.

“We have some incredible speakers coming in from all around the world, as well as a number of highly talented Kiwis closely associated with medicinal cannabis. With just over one month to go, excitement is building,” says Dr Zahra Champion, Executive Director of BioTechNZ and spokesperson for MedCan Summit 2020.

Along with bios on all 30 speakers, the main summit and workshop programmes are available at www.medcansummit.co.nz. MedCan 2020 is promoted as ‘Connecting medicine, science, industry and technology’.

Dr Champion says the summit’s two-day content is designed around the fact that New Zealand’s Medicinal Cannabis Scheme takes effect from 1 April, with the industry’s many stakeholders hungry for information and collaboration across a broad range of complex areas.

She says registrations are coming in fast, with spaces limited and the number of summit supporters continue to grow. The many entities involved so far include Callaghan Innovation, MPI, MBIE, ATEED, NZTE, Agritech New Zealand, AgResearch, Plant & Food Research and NZTech.

Helius Therapeutics are the MedCan Summit’s foundation sponsor, with SETEK Therapeutics a gold sponsor. Shimadzu and Spectrum Therapeutics as silver sponsors, Cannasouth is a networking sponsor, and a number of others will be exhibiting.

Organisers have also confirmed that the educational component of MedCan Summit 2020 has been given approval for CME endorsement by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) as well as the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) Enhance Professional Development.

“Perfectly timed to align with the regulations coming into effect, MedCan Summit marks an enormous opportunity for New Zealand to unlock the full potential of medicinal cannabis,” says Dr Zahra Champion.

For more information on the summit, please email info@medcansummit.co.nz or visit www.medcansummit.co.nz

